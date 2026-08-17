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Houses for sale in Chornomorsk, Ukraine

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2 properties total found
House in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
House
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Area 210 m²
I propose to sell a luxury house in a prestigious Black Bank Club. The first line from the s…
$275,000
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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House in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
House
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Area 200 m²
35284. For sale a cozy three-storey house with an area of 200 m2 on a plot of 6 acres in Che…
$215,000
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