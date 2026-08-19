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Residential properties for sale in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Raion, Ukraine

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Zatoka
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13 properties total found
House in Zatoka, Ukraine
House
Zatoka, Ukraine
Area 41 m²
38287 House for sale, an area of 42 m2 with a plot of 7 acres of regular shape. The house ha…
$60,000
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House in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine
House
Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine
Area 211 m²
The modern house with Mandarza on Chebacca (Large Fountain) is comfortable and security for …
$295,000
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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House in Shabo, Ukraine
House
Shabo, Ukraine
Area 500 m²
№ 1069. We offer for sale a new 2 - floor house in the first line from the sea to the villa…
$650,000
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Apartment in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine
Apartment
Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine
Area 100 m²
At the sale of an apartment of 100 square meters on the 23rd floor of the DMV, which is a vo…
$120,000
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
House in Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
House
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Area 198 m²
10247 I will sell a house with a plot in Carolina - Bugaz. On the ground floor: living room…
$205,000
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House in Zatoka, Ukraine
House
Zatoka, Ukraine
Area 26 m²
10499 . . . On sale part of the house in the village. Zatok by the very seashore. The total …
$18,000
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
House
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Area 140 m²
№ 2562. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . …
$30,000
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House in Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
House
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Area 370 m²
№ 2816. Offered for sale house by sea in a pos. Carolina - Bugaz. The total area of 370 sq.m…
$240,000
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House in Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
House
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Area 1 300 m²
15887 I will sell a 4-story house on the seashore, between the sea and the estuary for the d…
$400,000
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House in Zatoka, Ukraine
House
Zatoka, Ukraine
Area 160 m²
14180. I will sell a 2-story house in the village of Zatok near the sea. 7 separate rooms, k…
$145,000
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House in Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
House
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Area 120 m²
35194. I will sell the house (according to documents 120 m, in fact 200) 5 rooms in each air…
$90,000
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House in Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
House
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Area 120 m²
19752. For sale a winter cottage on Carolina Bugaz with sea views. Two large terraces, a gar…
$105,000
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House in Zatoka, Ukraine
House
Zatoka, Ukraine
Area 288 m²
37989. I will sell a modern spacious house by the sea in Zatoka. Total area of 288 sq.m. A g…
$90,000
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Property types in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Raion

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Properties features in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Raion, Ukraine

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