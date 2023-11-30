Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Residential
  4. Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Raion

Residential properties for sale in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Raion, Ukraine

Karolino-Buhaz Rural Council
7
9 properties total found
9 room house in Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
9 room house
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Rooms 15
Area 1 300 m²
Floor 1/4
15887 I will sell a 4-story house on the seashore, between the sea and …
€364,213
Leave a request
4 room house in Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
4 room house
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 276 m²
Floor 1/2
15879 I will sell a 2-storey house by the sea with a plot of 7 acres. …
€227,633
Leave a request
7 room house in Zatoka, Ukraine
7 room house
Zatoka, Ukraine
Rooms 7
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
14180. I will sell a 2-story house in the village of Zatok near the sea…
€132,027
Leave a request
House in Zatoka, Ukraine
House
Zatoka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/4
10499 . . . On sale part of the house in the village. Zatok by the very…
€16,390
Leave a request
6 room house in Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
6 room house
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 198 m²
Floor 1/2
10247 I will sell a house with a plot in Carolina - Bugaz. On the grou…
€186,659
Leave a request
2 room house in Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
2 room house
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 3636. . . . Selling a plot of 4 acres in s. Carolina - Bugaz. Sea sid…
€42,795
Leave a request
9 room house in Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
9 room house
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Rooms 9
Area 370 m²
Floor 1/3
№ 2816. Offered for sale house by sea in a pos. Carolina - Bugaz. The t…
€218,528
Leave a request
3 room house in Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
3 room house
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/3
№ 2562. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .…
€27,316
Leave a request
House in Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
House
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Area 40 m²
Total area of one house is 40 sq.m. Two floors. Cooperative. 2nd line from the estuary. Wate…
€13,658
Leave a request

Property types in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Raion

houses

Properties features in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Raion, Ukraine

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir