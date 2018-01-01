  1. Realting.com
  3. Apartamenty 2 1 na stadii stroitelstva ot sobstvennika

Apartamenty 2 1 na stadii stroitelstva ot sobstvennika

Yaylali, Turkey
from
€275,000
;
27
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Yaylali, Turkey

Residential complex Milano Residence
Alanya, Turkey
from
€165,339
Residential complex Dizaynerskaya kvartira s udobnoy lokaciey
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€109,424
Residential complex Zeray Future Deluxe City
Etimesgut, Turkey
from
€126,144
Residential complex Residence near Antalya Airport managed by a global hotel chain, Altintas, Turkey
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
from
€203,540
Residential complex New apartments for obtaining a residence permit and citizenship in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€218,210
Residential complex Nefes Cengelkoy
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€275,565
Residence Smart Invest - 2188
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€165,000
Area 63 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
New luxury complex on the first coastline in Mahmutlar. Code: 2188 The complex is being built on a plot of 6.500 m², consists of 2 blocks, and will also have its own shopping center. Panoramic windows of apartments will open a beautiful view of the sea and Alanya. The complex will have a beautiful well-groomed garden, as well as its own underground passage to the beach. Our project is located on the first coastline, which guarantees you species characteristics and stable price increases. Mahmutlar is also a rapidly developing investment region, in the heart of Antalya Alanya, a popular center for recreation and life. The distance to the center of Alanya is 15 km, to the airport of Gazipasha 28 km. Start of construction - 06/30/2022. End of construction - 06/30/2024 For sale presented apartments with a plan of the beginning with an area 1 + 1 63 m² apartments from € 165.000 to € 240.00 € 2 + 1 102 m² apartment from € 260,000 to € 335,000 Complex infrastructure: large outdoor pool, water park with slides, children's pool, indoor heated pool, hammam, steam room, Finnish sauna, massage rooms, relaxation area, fitness center, hall for yoga and Pilates, pool bar, children's open playground, indoor children's playroom, billiards, table tennis, cinema, spa, barbecue, modern elevators, fire system, central satellite system, generator, video surveillance, security 24 / 7, closed parking for 102 places. As well as armored steel doors, a intercom with a video system, washable paint on the walls, floor cover to choose from: laminate and porcelain. Household appliances, air conditioning in each room and warm floors as a gift to each buyer! Prices from 165,000 € to 335,000 €. Buying housing at the construction stage is a profitable investment. For more information, please contact us. We are always happy to help you!
Residence The Project in Bayraklı Location
Kayapinar, Turkey
from
€170,000
Completion date: 2025
The project is located in Izmir Bayraklı region 26 floors 226 residential property For each apartment there is a place in a closed otopark apartments type 1 + 1 up to 6 floors city ​​view 1 salon 1 bedroom 1 bathroom -the city center 10 minutes -Near metro The project will be end in June 2025
