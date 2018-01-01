  1. Realting.com
  3. Apartamenty s vidom na more v novom komplekse - Severnyy Kipr Famagusta

Apartamenty s vidom na more v novom komplekse - Severnyy Kipr Famagusta

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region ( Famagusta ).The residential complex presents penthouses 1 + 1 with an area of 105 to 118 square meters. The distance to the sea is 200 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
