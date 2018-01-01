  1. Realting.com
  Turkey
  Prime Loft Residence

Prime Loft Residence

Yaylali, Turkey
€135,000
About the complex

The Prime Loft Residence Mahmutlar residential complex is located above the central part of the city, surrounded by trees and plantations, overlooking the mountain landscapes. Ataturk Street and Menderes Central Boulevard are only 700 m away, to a market area of 900 m. On the same street, municipal kindergarten and elementary school. The road to the sea passes in a straight line through the center of Mahmutlar. A quiet place near the entire infrastructure. Species: from the windows panorama of the mountains, city, sea from the upper floors. There is no dense building and old housing stock. Project start: March 2022. Completion: October 2023.Prime Loft Residence Mahmutlar consists of one residential 11-storey block of 109 apartments and a fenced area with social zones, a large area of land 3000 m2, a lot of space for landscape design, recreation areas. Alanya Mahmutlar District. Quiet place near the center of the town! The landscaped beaches and beach clubs are 1,200 meters away.
The year of construction
2023
New building location
Yaylali, Turkey

Prime Loft Residence
Yaylali, Turkey
€135,000
