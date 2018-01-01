  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Novye apartamenty nedaleko ot morya v Mahmutlare

Novye apartamenty nedaleko ot morya v Mahmutlare

Yaylali, Turkey
from
€172,000
;
6
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar - Alanya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 54 to 145 square meters. The distance to the sea is 300 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Yaylali, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Prime Stone Residence
Alanya, Turkey
from
€135,000
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course at 350 meters from the sea, Konaklı, Turkey
Toslak, Turkey
from
€290,025
Residential complex Uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€135,000
Residential complex Residential complex with views of the city, forest, the Bosphorus and the sea, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€1,46M
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v rayone Esenyurt Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€162,500
You are viewing
Novye apartamenty nedaleko ot morya v Mahmutlare
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€172,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stylish furnished apartment just 250 meters from the sea
Residential quarter Stylish furnished apartment just 250 meters from the sea
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€179,000
We offer you bright spacious apartments in a complex located just 250 meters from the beach and 50 meters from the most famous street of Mahmutlar - Barboros, which is one of the most popular among tourists. Within walking distance from the complex are: shops, restaurants, cafes, hairdressers, as well as other social facilities. The apartments, with a total area of ​​130 m2, are located on the 3rd floor of a 5-storey residential block and consist of 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 balconies, a living room with a kitchen. The apartment is equipped with new furniture and appliances, cosmetic repairs have also been made. - Sauna - Fitness - Swimming pool - Children's swimming pool - Generator - Elevator - Closed well-groomed territory
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt premium-klassa v rayone Tyurkler - Alaniya
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt premium-klassa v rayone Tyurkler - Alaniya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€260,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty presents you one of the largest and most unique projects in Alanya, Turkler district. The project will consist of a luxurious 5-star hotel, investment apartments, townhouses and villas. The residential complex includes apartments of the following layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1, ranging from 72 to 366 m2.The project also offers townhouses with a 2 + 1 panic, with a total area of 118 m2.The residence also has villas with a layout of 5 + 1, with a total area of 349 to 361 m2. Distance to the sea 300 meters. Famous for luxury hotels, Turkler occupies an important place in the tourism sector. There are few residential complexes under construction, but in the near future the area will develop. In Turkler, the new property is represented by luxurious complexes with the concept of hotel luxury. Here you can buy holiday apartments for rent, for permanent residence in the most comfortable conditions. There is a lunapark, a dolphinarium in Turkler. Many restaurants, shops, car rental services, travel agencies with excursions, souvenir shops. Social infrastructure is also available in neighboring areas of Konakly and Avsallar. The Kargi mountain river, which flows into the sea, passes through the area. On the shore of the bay with piers and breakwaters.
Residential complex ILKEM BRILLANT
Residential complex ILKEM BRILLANT
Mersin, Turkey
from
€65,000
Area 56–77 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. ILKEM BRILLIANT is a new luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the popular resort town of Mersin, 10 km from the city center. Teja – is one of the most popular areas of Mersin, which is excellent for both permanent residence and leisure, because urban infrastructure and transport links are well developed here. From the features it is worth highlighting the immediate proximity to the sea, so from anywhere in the region you can be at sea in a few minutes. Infrastructure: - Conversations; - An open playground; - Open parking; - Outdoor pool; - Sauna; - Turkish hammam; - Fitness. Location: - Sea and beach: 500 m - Airport: 50 km. - Mersin Center: 10 km. Why is it profitable to work with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. - Foreign real estate from reliable developers from 3 million rubles. Call or write to us, tell us all about the most profitable projects of foreign real estate today!
Realting.com
Go