Stilnyy bolshoy proekt v Altyntashe Antaliya

Avanos, Turkey
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Altyntash - Antalya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 64 to 166 m2. The distance to the sea is 6 km. Altyntash – the rapidly developing and extremely promising microdistrict of Antalya, which is part of the popular area of Aksu. One of the main advantages of the area is the convenience of location: there is an airport nearby, the best beaches of Antalya and the clear sea. A convenient transport interchange allows you to quickly get to any area of the city. Antalya Airport is only 1.5 km away. This neighborhood does not make the area noisy, since the planes do not fly over it, but parallel to the border of the microdistrict. The sandy beaches of Lara and Kundu are 2.5 km away. The Turkish name of Lara Beach sounds like « Altynkum », which means « golden sand ». The clear sea and the beach of Lara are rightfully assigned the Blue flag of quality, which makes it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists. Not the whole beach is open for general access: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services at an additional cost. Within a radius of 5-20 km from the district there are 120 of the best five-star hotels in Antalya, 10 of which hit the TOP-100 hotels in the world. Since the microdistrict is in the process of development, and the city municipality is actively investing in its improvement, residents of the district use the infrastructure of neighboring areas of Lara and Muratpasha. Terra City's large shopping center is located 7 km from Altintash, Agora, Ikea and Metro - 6.5 km, Mall Of Antalya – 4.5 km away. 20 km from the microdistrict is « The Land of Legends » – Turkey's largest theme amusement park with its own restaurant, water park, and performance program, who will not leave indifferent even an experienced tourist. Altyntash – is the only area close to the sea within which large tracts of land are not built. This makes it possible to create spacious, liquid and residential complexes with their own water parks, spa areas, restaurants, etc. Many of the district's projects have been developed by leading architects in Turkey. Therefore, within Altintash there are the most modern residential complexes with developed infrastructure and design. The design of apartment buildings is based on the use of advanced construction technologies, as well as the desire for maximum comfort. Favorable territorial location, proximity of the best hotels in the world, chic sandy beaches and a clean sea contributes to the growth of the value of real estate in the neighborhood, and also makes it attractive for life, recreation and capital placement. Real estate in Altintash is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

