  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Novye apartamenty razlichnyh tipov i planirovok v Altyntashe

Novye apartamenty razlichnyh tipov i planirovok v Altyntashe

Avanos, Turkey
from
€138,750
;
12
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Altyntash - Antalya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 65 to 150 m2. The distance to the sea is 5.6 km. Altyntash – the rapidly developing and extremely promising microdistrict of Antalya, which is part of the popular area of Aksu. One of the main advantages of the district is its convenience: there is an airport nearby, the best beaches of Antalya and the clear sea. A convenient transport interchange allows you to quickly get to any area of the city. Antalya Airport is only 1.5 km away. This neighborhood does not make the area noisy, since the planes do not fly over it, but parallel to the border of the microdistrict. The sandy beaches of Lara and Kundu are 2.5 km away. The Turkish name of Lara Beach sounds like « Altynkum », which means « golden sand ». The clear sea and the beach of Lara are rightfully assigned the Blue flag of quality, which makes it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists. Not the whole beach is open for general access: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services at an additional cost. Within a radius of 5-20 km from the district there are 120 of the best five-star hotels in Antalya, 10 of which hit the TOP-100 hotels in the world. Since the microdistrict is in the process of development, and the city municipality is actively investing in its improvement, residents of the district use the infrastructure of neighboring areas of Lara and Muratpasha. Terra City's large shopping center is located 7 km from Altintash, Agora, Ikea and Metro - 6.5 km, Mall Of Antalya – 4.5 km away. 20 km from the microdistrict is « The Land of Legends » – Turkey's largest theme amusement park with its own restaurant, water park, and performance program, who will not leave indifferent even an experienced tourist. Altyntash – is the only area close to the sea within which large tracts of land are not built. This makes it possible to create spacious, liquid and residential complexes with their own water parks, spa areas, restaurants, etc. Many of the district's projects have been developed by leading architects in Turkey. Therefore, within Altintash there are the most modern residential complexes with developed infrastructure and design. The design of apartment buildings is based on the use of advanced construction technologies, as well as the desire for maximum comfort. Favorable territorial location, proximity of the best hotels in the world, chic sandy beaches and a clean sea contributes to the growth of the value of real estate in the neighborhood, and also makes it attractive for life, recreation and capital placement. Real estate in Altintash is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Gotovye k prozhivaniyu apartamenty na Severnom Kipre
Avanos, Turkey
from
€97,814
Residential complex Novye apartamenty - rayon Oba Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€135,000
Residential complex Prostornye apartamenty v rayone Bagdzhylar - Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€330,000
Residential complex Anthill Fraser Residences
Sisli, Turkey
from
€440,000
Apartment building Istanbul Bahcesehir Apartment Compound
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
€176,841
You are viewing
Novye apartamenty razlichnyh tipov i planirovok v Altyntashe
Avanos, Turkey
from
€138,750
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Apartments in the developed area
Residential complex Apartments in the developed area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€125,500
Completion date: 2023
The new project in the Mahmutlar area consists of two 9-story blocks. The distance to the sea is only 800 meters. This is one of the districts of Alanya, which is located between Kestel and Kargyjak. This area is located on the Mediterranean Sea, just 12 km from the center of Alanya from Gazipash Airport, only 30 km away. The area is notable for its vibrant infrastructure, new shopping center, restaurants and shops. The total area of the territory is 2529 m2., Types of apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1. All apartments are rented in a clean finish with a built-in kitchen, plumbing in bathrooms. Complex infrastructure: outdoor / indoor pool, outdoor parking, cinema, games room, music room, mini club, games room, sauna, fitness, barbecue.
Residential complex SUMMER HOUSE
Residential complex SUMMER HOUSE
Korukoey, Turkey
from
€85,813
Area 49–124 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! The SUMMER HOUSE project is a new project located in the center of Yalova, on the seafront, at an altitude of only 400 meters above sea level. The city of Yalova is located in northwestern Turkey, near the Sea of Marmara. This Turkish thermal resort is unique in its healing mineral springs, and also a rare feature for the country: despite world fame, it is not popular enough for tourists. Infrastructure: - security; - pool; - a restaurant; - video surveillance; - parking; - recreation area. Location: - Istanbul Center - 45 minutes; - Sabih Gekchen International Airport - 30 minutes. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!
Residential complex Stilnyy novyy proekt v rayone Oba - Alaniya
Residential complex Stilnyy novyy proekt v rayone Oba - Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€150,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Area from 50 to 150 square meters. Distance to the sea 1300 meters. The Oba embankment overlooks Ataturk's famous avenue and is equipped for cycling, jogging, outdoor sports, beach sports, and sea walks. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for that in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Realting.com
Go