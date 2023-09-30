  1. Realting.com
  Kompleks na etape stroitelstva - Verhnyaya Oba - Alaniya

Kompleks na etape stroitelstva - Verhnyaya Oba - Alaniya

Alanya, Turkey
€103,000
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1 Apartments from 44 to 167 square meters. The distance to the sea is 5000 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Alanya, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Prestizhnyy proekt v Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€120,000
Residential complex Residence with a fitness center in a prestigious area, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€290,000
Residential complex Zodiac 3
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€135,000
Residential complex Zera Panorama 2
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Price on request
Residential complex Stilnyy ZhK v aziatskoy chasti Stambula
Kadikoey, Turkey
from
€241,051
Kompleks na etape stroitelstva - Verhnyaya Oba - Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€103,000
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a tennis court and a mini golf course close to the sea and the city center, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a tennis court and a mini golf course close to the sea and the city center, Oba, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
€200,200
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a jacuzzi and an aqua park, a vitamin bar, a tennis court, a mini golf course, a garden, a kids' playground, a lounge area, a barbecue area, a parking, around-the-clock security, a fitness room, a Turkish bath, a sauna and a steam bath, a salt room, a massage room, a cinema, games rooms, an event room. Completion - 30/09/2023. Features of the flats Video intercom Wireless Internet Central satellite system Tile flooring Double glazing Kitchen cabinetry Steel entrance door Location and nearby infrastructure Hospitals - 1 km Sea - 1.5 km City center - 3 km Airport - 35 km
Apartment building Safakoy Istanbul Apartment compound
Apartment building Safakoy Istanbul Apartment compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€66,000
Why this property؟ A central location within the Safakoy neighborhood of the Küçükçekmece region in European Istanbul. The compound includes apartments, offices, and shops, where work and accommodation are possible in one vicinity. The project is located along the E5 highway, next to the Metrobus station and the Safakoy metro line. It is a good investment opportunity, next to the huge commercial mall, as well as bazaars and shops located within Al-Jawahiri Street in the region.
Residential complex BIZIM EVLER 10
Residential complex BIZIM EVLER 10
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€415,931
Area 100–220 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! BIZIM EVLER 10 - A luxurious premium residential complex located in the Ispartakule area in the popular city of Istanbul. The residential complex is focused on a comfortable stay for the whole family. It has a large green area of 52,000 sq.m. Built of 6 buildings. Storeys - from 14 to 18 floors. The complex also provides two-story parking. Apartments designed with layouts: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. From 100 to 220 sqm. Each apartment has an open balcony, from where you can enjoy beautiful views of the landscape design and beautiful territory of the complex. The infrastructure of the complex is very multifunctional and diverse, which provides a comfortable stay: - Playground; - Sauna; - Turkish bath; - The gym; - Indoor pool; - Restaurants; - Cafe; - Beauty salon. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. Call or write, answer all your questions!
