  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Dvuhurovnevye apartamenty v proekte vozle pristani - Severnyy Kipr

Dvuhurovnevye apartamenty v proekte vozle pristani - Severnyy Kipr

Avanos, Turkey
from
€225,434
;
5
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region ( Famagusta ).The residential complex presents penthouses 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 with an area of 142 and 164 square meters, respectively. The distance to the sea is 50 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2026
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex SEDRE PLUS
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€153,849
Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v centralnoy chasti rayona Mahmutlar
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€299,000
Residential complex SEA ISTANBUL
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€350,000
Residential quarter Beach walk modern apartment in Oba Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€103,000
Residential complex Novyy ZhK v horoshey lokacii - rayon Gazipasha
Alanya, Turkey
from
€160,000
You are viewing
Dvuhurovnevye apartamenty v proekte vozle pristani - Severnyy Kipr
Avanos, Turkey
from
€225,434
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Roskoshnyy ZhK v zhivopisnom rayone Oba
Residential complex Roskoshnyy ZhK v zhivopisnom rayone Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€169,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. Area from 51 to 194.5 m2.Distance to the sea 2600 meters. The Oba embankment overlooks Ataturk, famous, and is equipped for cycling, travel, outdoor sports, beach sports, and sea walks. The center of Alanya and the Oba region are separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is there in the Oba area: the Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, the Turkish Bim supermarkets, A101, Şok, Migros et al., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan hardware store, boutiques and brand stores of leading brands. Here is also the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, but in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
Residential quarter For sale apartment in Cleopatra in Alanya
Residential quarter For sale apartment in Cleopatra in Alanya
Tirilar Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€115,000
If you want to have an apartment only 400 metres to the beach , you should check this apartment.This is only in walking distance to the most famous beach of Alanya, Cleopatra beach.It is directly in center of Alanya.You can find everthing you need around your building such as restaurants, cafes, markets, bus stop , parks , shops, schools and hospital.This apartment is 3+1 , really a large apartment, 130 m2 on the second floor.There are two balconies and one bathroom.This building is an old building so you have a chance here to own a new one by paying less in the next years by the urban renewal.There is also solar energy in the apartment for heating the water. Have you ever seen the sunset in Cleopatra Beach ? If you haven't, you should.It is not late to experience it in your life .When you buy this apartment , you can experience it everyday.
Residential complex Elitnye apartamenty v novom komplekse - rayon Oba
Residential complex Elitnye apartamenty v novom komplekse - rayon Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€245,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. Area from 95 to 236 square meters. Distance to the sea 2800 meters. The Oba embankment overlooks Ataturk, famous, and is equipped for cycling, travel, outdoor sports, beach sports, and sea walks. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
Realting.com
Go