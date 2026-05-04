Apartment in a new building GENN Halkalı

GENN Halkalı offers boutique living in Halkalı/Küçükçekmece on 5,902 m² with three blocks and 131 units, featuring 1+1 to 3+1 plans plus duplex and terrace/garden options.
GENN Halkalı provides modern design, efficient layouts, calm ambience, and strong transport access, creating a versatile, high-value residential choice on Istanbul’s European side.
10 Advantages of GENN Halkalı
Prime Halkalı/Küçükçekmece location
Low-density community of 131 units
Multiple layout options
Modern architecture
Efficient space use
Strong investment potential
Easy transport access
Calm residential setting
Flexible living options
Long-term value development