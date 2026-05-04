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Apartment in a new building GENN Halkalı

Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$188,300
;
13
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ID: 39646
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kucukcekmece

About the complex

GENN Halkalı offers boutique living in Halkalı/Küçükçekmece on 5,902 m² with three blocks and 131 units, featuring 1+1 to 3+1 plans plus duplex and terrace/garden options.

GENN Halkalı provides modern design, efficient layouts, calm ambience, and strong transport access, creating a versatile, high-value residential choice on Istanbul’s European side.

10 Advantages of GENN Halkalı

  1. Prime Halkalı/Küçükçekmece location

  2. Low-density community of 131 units

  3. Multiple layout options

  4. Modern architecture

  5. Efficient space use

  6. Strong investment potential

  7. Easy transport access

  8. Calm residential setting

  9. Flexible living options

  10. Long-term value development

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Kucukcekmece, Turkey
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Finance

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Apartment in a new building GENN Halkalı
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$188,300
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