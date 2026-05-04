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Residential complex Turkish citizenship by investment!

Maltepe, Turkey
from
$460,000
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5.4716084
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286.7903910
USDT
454 794.8726822
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
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ID: 36539
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1196
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 09/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Maltepe
  • Metro
    Huzurevi (~ 800 m)
  • Metro
    Maltepe (~ 900 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

A unique project embodying modern architecture and luxurious design, located in Maltepe on the Asian side of the city.

Apartment package for Turkish citizenship:

  • Two 1+1 and 1+1 apartments for 460.00 USU
  • Two 2+1 and 1+1 apartments for 575.00 USU

The complex is located just steps from the metro and Piazza Shopping Center, close to everything you need – from schools and hospitals to restaurants and entertainment centers. Easy access to everything: roads, highways, and public transportation, makes it the ideal place for your comfortable living.

The complex consists of three blocks, each up to 14 stories high, located on a 13,412 m² plot, with a total of 698 apartments in various 1+1 and 2+1 layouts, ranging in size from 56 m² to 106 m². Completion date: Q3 2026.

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Turkish hamam
  • Gym
  • Gardens and walking paths
  • Children's playground
  • Social areas
  • Parking
  • 24/7 security

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Maltepe, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

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Residential complex Turkish citizenship by investment!
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$460,000
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