Residential complex Turkish citizenship by investment!

A unique project embodying modern architecture and luxurious design, located in Maltepe on the Asian side of the city.

Apartment package for Turkish citizenship:

Two 1+1 and 1+1 apartments for 460.00 USU

Two 2+1 and 1+1 apartments for 575.00 USU

The complex is located just steps from the metro and Piazza Shopping Center, close to everything you need – from schools and hospitals to restaurants and entertainment centers. Easy access to everything: roads, highways, and public transportation, makes it the ideal place for your comfortable living.

The complex consists of three blocks, each up to 14 stories high, located on a 13,412 m² plot, with a total of 698 apartments in various 1+1 and 2+1 layouts, ranging in size from 56 m² to 106 m². Completion date: Q3 2026.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor swimming pool

Sauna

Turkish hamam

Gym

Gardens and walking paths

Children's playground

Social areas

Parking

24/7 security

For more information about this project, please call or email us.