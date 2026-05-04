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Apartment in a new building PAYaLLAR TAUERS

Alanya, Turkey
from
$131,627
;
9
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ID: 3791
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

About the complex

FORWARD IN TURKEY IN 2023 TRANSLATION!

Retreating an apartment is the conclusion of a contract.
by which ownership of the investment object is assigned.

This is the purchase of an apartment from an investor who has invested in the construction of a new house, while the house itself has not yet been commissioned

You can resell the apartment after 50% payment at any stage.

This project is suitable for those who are afraid to invest in a long time!!

Projected growth to the end of construction -40 %!!!!

PAYALLAR TAUERS.

The project is located in Payallar ( Alania ), consists of two blocks and will be built in 2024.
Block A and Block B. The Store B is 8 floors, it will have 40 apartments.

Infrastructure :

Pool

Shock pool ( with ice )

Sauna

Fitness

Hamam

Steam room

Car park

Sea transfer

Indoor Playground

I help you invest profitably!

LET ME - I will RESPOND TO ALL MATTERS AND I will cut off the REAL ESTATE that will drive you away!

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 65.0
Price per m², USD 2,225 – 2,390
Apartment price, USD 153,735 – 165,123
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 79.5
Price per m², USD 2,480
Apartment price, USD 209,535

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey
Education
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Apartment in a new building PAYaLLAR TAUERS
Alanya, Turkey
from
$131,627
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