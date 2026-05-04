Apartment in a new building PAYaLLAR TAUERS

FORWARD IN TURKEY IN 2023 TRANSLATION!
Retreating an apartment is the conclusion of a contract.
by which ownership of the investment object is assigned.
This is the purchase of an apartment from an investor who has invested in the construction of a new house, while the house itself has not yet been commissioned
You can resell the apartment after 50% payment at any stage.
This project is suitable for those who are afraid to invest in a long time!!
Projected growth to the end of construction -40 %!!!!
PAYALLAR TAUERS.
The project is located in Payallar ( Alania ), consists of two blocks and will be built in 2024.
Block A and Block B. The Store B is 8 floors, it will have 40 apartments.
Infrastructure :
Pool
Shock pool ( with ice )
Sauna
Fitness
Hamam
Steam room
Car park
Sea transfer
Indoor Playground
I help you invest profitably!
LET ME - I will RESPOND TO ALL MATTERS AND I will cut off the REAL ESTATE that will drive you away!