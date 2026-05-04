Apartment in a new building PAYaLLAR TAUERS

FORWARD IN TURKEY IN 2023 TRANSLATION!

Retreating an apartment is the conclusion of a contract.

by which ownership of the investment object is assigned.

This is the purchase of an apartment from an investor who has invested in the construction of a new house, while the house itself has not yet been commissioned

You can resell the apartment after 50% payment at any stage.

This project is suitable for those who are afraid to invest in a long time!!

Projected growth to the end of construction -40 %!!!!

PAYALLAR TAUERS.

The project is located in Payallar ( Alania ), consists of two blocks and will be built in 2024.

Block A and Block B. The Store B is 8 floors, it will have 40 apartments.

Infrastructure :

Pool

Shock pool ( with ice )

Sauna

Fitness

Hamam

Steam room

Car park

Sea transfer

Indoor Playground

I help you invest profitably!

LET ME - I will RESPOND TO ALL MATTERS AND I will cut off the REAL ESTATE that will drive you away!