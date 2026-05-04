Apartment in a new building Bakirci Zenit Topkapi

Bakirci Zenit Topkapi offers apartments for sale in Topkapi Istanbul, combining modern architecture with a strategic central location. The project provides easy access to transport, business hubs, and historical landmarks.

Bakirci Zenit Topkapi is designed for both investors and residents, offering Turkish citizenship and real estate residency opportunities, making it a high-value investment.

Project Features:

Prime Location : Central Istanbul accessibility

: Central Istanbul accessibility Modern Design : Functional and elegant layouts

: Functional and elegant layouts Flexible Options : Multiple apartment types

: Multiple apartment types Transport Access : Metro, tram, and highways nearby

: Metro, tram, and highways nearby Social Facilities : Full lifestyle amenities

: Full lifestyle amenities Rental Income : Strong demand potential

: Strong demand potential Investment Growth : High appreciation area

: High appreciation area Spacious Interiors : Comfortable living spaces

: Comfortable living spaces Integrated Living : Shops and services included

: Shops and services included Quality Construction: Trusted developer

Why invest in this project?

Bakirci Zenit Topkapi offers strong ROI potential in a high-demand central area.

This project is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship through real estate investment.

This project is also suitable for obtaining real estate residence in Turkey.