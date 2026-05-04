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Apartment in a new building Bakirci Zenit Topkapi

Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$614,200
;
4
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ID: 38882
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 24/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Zeytinburnu
  • Metro
    Davutpaşa-YTÜ (~ 1000 m)

About the complex

Bakirci Zenit Topkapi offers apartments for sale in Topkapi Istanbul, combining modern architecture with a strategic central location. The project provides easy access to transport, business hubs, and historical landmarks.

Bakirci Zenit Topkapi is designed for both investors and residents, offering Turkish citizenship and real estate residency opportunities, making it a high-value investment.

Project Features:

  • Prime Location: Central Istanbul accessibility
  • Modern Design: Functional and elegant layouts
  • Flexible Options: Multiple apartment types
  • Transport Access: Metro, tram, and highways nearby
  • Social Facilities: Full lifestyle amenities
  • Rental Income: Strong demand potential
  • Investment Growth: High appreciation area
  • Spacious Interiors: Comfortable living spaces
  • Integrated Living: Shops and services included
  • Quality Construction: Trusted developer

Why invest in this project?

Bakirci Zenit Topkapi offers strong ROI potential in a high-demand central area.
This project is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship through real estate investment.
This project is also suitable for obtaining real estate residence in Turkey.

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance

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Apartment in a new building Bakirci Zenit Topkapi
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$614,200
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