Apartment in a new building Bakirci Zenit Topkapi

Bakirci Zenit Topkapi offers apartments for sale in Topkapi Istanbul, combining modern architecture with a strategic central location. The project provides easy access to transport, business hubs, and historical landmarks.
Bakirci Zenit Topkapi is designed for both investors and residents, offering Turkish citizenship and real estate residency opportunities, making it a high-value investment.
Project Features:
Why invest in this project?
Bakirci Zenit Topkapi offers strong ROI potential in a high-demand central area.
This project is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship through real estate investment.
This project is also suitable for obtaining real estate residence in Turkey.