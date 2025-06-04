Apartments for sale in Uruguay

Show property on map Show properties list
3 bedroom apartment in Punta Del Este, Uruguay
3 bedroom apartment
Punta Del Este, Uruguay
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Apartment for sale with beautiful views from an upper floor of a really well located tower f…
$300,000
4 bedroom apartment in Punta Del Este, Uruguay
4 bedroom apartment
Punta Del Este, Uruguay
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Spacious apartment for sale on Roosevelt Ave. of Punta del Este located close to shops and s…
$315,000
3 bedroom apartment in Uruguay
3 bedroom apartment
Uruguay
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Apartment for sale in a low rise building located well for year-round living with a park, sh…
$295,000
1 bedroom apartment in Uruguay
1 bedroom apartment
Uruguay
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Lovely apartment for sale in the very popular building "Ocean Drive" located super convenien…
$225,000
1 bedroom apartment in Uruguay
1 bedroom apartment
Uruguay
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Modern apartment for sale on the ground floor of a 4 story building located a block from the…
$185,000
4 bedroom apartment in Punta Del Este, Uruguay
4 bedroom apartment
Punta Del Este, Uruguay
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 254 m²
Beautifully renovated apartment for sale in an emblematic building designed by a renowned ar…
$830,000
2 bedroom apartment in Punta Del Este, Uruguay
2 bedroom apartment
Punta Del Este, Uruguay
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Lovely apartment for sale on the "first line" (only a road between the building and the beac…
$250,000
3 bedroom apartment in Uruguay
3 bedroom apartment
Uruguay
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Apartment for sale in a very sought-after building, the Imperiale II, located at the mouth o…
$685,000
