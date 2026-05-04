Apartment in a new building Akzerva Topkapi 29

Akzerva Topkapi 29 project embodies excellence in the heart of Istanbul, thanks to its ideal location in the historical Topkapi district.

The project is characterized by its modern architectural design that combines natural beauty and modern facilities, offering high-end living spaces that suit different lifestyles. Whether you are looking for permanent residency or investment in Istanbul,

Akzerva Topkapi 29 offers an integrated residential environment that combines comfort and luxury, thanks to its proximity to the main means of transportation and various services that meet all family needs.

Project Features: