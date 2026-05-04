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Apartment in a new building Akzerva Topkapi 29

Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$442,770
;
17
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ID: 38877
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Zeytinburnu
  • Metro
    Merter (~ 900 m)

About the complex

Akzerva Topkapi 29 project embodies excellence in the heart of Istanbul, thanks to its ideal location in the historical Topkapi district.

The project is characterized by its modern architectural design that combines natural beauty and modern facilities, offering high-end living spaces that suit different lifestyles. Whether you are looking for permanent residency or investment in Istanbul,

Akzerva Topkapi 29 offers an integrated residential environment that combines comfort and luxury, thanks to its proximity to the main means of transportation and various services that meet all family needs.

Project Features:

  • It is located near the E5 highway for easy access to all parts of Istanbul.
  • The proximity of the project to public transportation such as Metrobus and tramway.
  • It features modern architectural designs and spacious interiors.
  • It contains integrated recreational facilities such as Olympic swimming pool, sauna, and steam rooms
  • The project includes more than 1441 apartments of multiple styles to meet the needs of all families.
  • Offers natural views thanks to large balconies and hanging gardens.
  • It is located next to historical landmarks such as the Topkapi Palace and Panorama 1453.
  • It offers high investment returns thanks to its central location.
  • Advanced security systems and surveillance cameras around the clock.
  • International environmental certificates to ensure sustainability and quality of life

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

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Apartment in a new building Akzerva Topkapi 29
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$442,770
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