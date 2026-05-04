Apartment in a new building Ağaoğlu Çekmeköy Park

Ağaoğlu Çekmeköy Park is a premium residential development and a strong istanbul property for sale opportunity located in the peaceful Çekmeköy district on Istanbul’s Asian side. The project combines nature, modern architecture, and direct metro access for comfortable family living.

Ağaoğlu Çekmeköy Park offers high investment potential thanks to its strategic location near Istanbul Financial Center and its luxury social facilities. The project is suitable for Turkish citizenship and real estate residence in Turkey.

Project Features:

Prime Location : Close to Çekmeköy Metro Station.

: Close to Çekmeköy Metro Station. Green Landscape : Large open and landscaped areas.

: Large open and landscaped areas. Multiple Layouts : Apartments from 1+1 to 4+1.

: Apartments from 1+1 to 4+1. Luxury Finishes : High-quality interior materials.

: High-quality interior materials. Full Facilities : Pools, spa, gym, and sports areas.

: Pools, spa, gym, and sports areas. 24/7 Security : Gated community with surveillance.

: Gated community with surveillance. Financial Hub Access : Near Istanbul Financial Center.

: Near Istanbul Financial Center. Nature Views : Forest and open green panoramas.

: Forest and open green panoramas. Family Lifestyle : Safe and quiet environment.

: Safe and quiet environment. Investment Growth: Strong rental demand potential.

Why invest in this project?

Ağaoğlu Çekmeköy Park combines strategic location, family-oriented living, and long-term investment value in one of Istanbul’s rising districts.

This project is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship through real estate investment.

This project is also suitable for obtaining real estate residence in Turkey.