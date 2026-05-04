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Apartment in a new building Ağaoğlu Çekmeköy Park

Çekmeköy, Turkey
from
$521,156
;
14
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ID: 38876
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Çekmeköy
  • Metro
    Çekmeköy (~ 900 m)
  • Metro
    Necip Fazıl (~ 500 m)

About the complex

Ağaoğlu Çekmeköy Park is a premium residential development and a strong istanbul property for sale opportunity located in the peaceful Çekmeköy district on Istanbul’s Asian side. The project combines nature, modern architecture, and direct metro access for comfortable family living.

Ağaoğlu Çekmeköy Park offers high investment potential thanks to its strategic location near Istanbul Financial Center and its luxury social facilities. The project is suitable for Turkish citizenship and real estate residence in Turkey.

Project Features:

  • Prime Location: Close to Çekmeköy Metro Station.
  • Green Landscape: Large open and landscaped areas.
  • Multiple Layouts: Apartments from 1+1 to 4+1.
  • Luxury Finishes: High-quality interior materials.
  • Full Facilities: Pools, spa, gym, and sports areas.
  • 24/7 Security: Gated community with surveillance.
  • Financial Hub Access: Near Istanbul Financial Center.
  • Nature Views: Forest and open green panoramas.
  • Family Lifestyle: Safe and quiet environment.
  • Investment Growth: Strong rental demand potential.

Why invest in this project?

Ağaoğlu Çekmeköy Park combines strategic location, family-oriented living, and long-term investment value in one of Istanbul’s rising districts.

This project is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship through real estate investment.
This project is also suitable for obtaining real estate residence in Turkey.

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Çekmeköy, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Transportation
Leisure

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Apartment in a new building Ağaoğlu Çekmeköy Park
Çekmeköy, Turkey
from
$521,156
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