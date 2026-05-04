Apartment in a new building Ağaoğlu Çekmeköy Park

Ağaoğlu Çekmeköy Park is a premium residential development and a strong istanbul property for sale opportunity located in the peaceful Çekmeköy district on Istanbul’s Asian side. The project combines nature, modern architecture, and direct metro access for comfortable family living.
Ağaoğlu Çekmeköy Park offers high investment potential thanks to its strategic location near Istanbul Financial Center and its luxury social facilities. The project is suitable for Turkish citizenship and real estate residence in Turkey.
Project Features:
Why invest in this project?
Ağaoğlu Çekmeköy Park combines strategic location, family-oriented living, and long-term investment value in one of Istanbul’s rising districts.
This project is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship through real estate investment.
This project is also suitable for obtaining real estate residence in Turkey.