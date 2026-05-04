Apartment in a new building Canvas Modern

Canvas Modern is a refined residential project in Beylikdüzü – Kavaklı, Istanbul, blending modern design with a peaceful, green lifestyle. It offers sea views, high-quality construction, and family-friendly spaces.
Canvas Modern combines smart home systems, low-rise architecture, and rich social facilities—ensuring both comfort and strong investment value in one of Istanbul’s fastest-growing districts.
Advantages:
Prime Beylikdüzü – Kavaklı location
Panoramic sea and city views
Spacious 2+1 to 6+1 layouts up to 348 m²
Full social and wellness amenities
Advanced smart home systems
24/7 security and controlled access
Private parking and storage units
Modern underfloor heating systems
Low-rise, tranquil architecture
High long-term investment potential