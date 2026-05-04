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Apartment in a new building Canvas Modern

Beylikduzu, Turkey
Price on request
;
24
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ID: 38861
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Beylikduzu

About the complex

Canvas Modern is a refined residential project in Beylikdüzü – Kavaklı, Istanbul, blending modern design with a peaceful, green lifestyle. It offers sea views, high-quality construction, and family-friendly spaces.

Canvas Modern combines smart home systems, low-rise architecture, and rich social facilities—ensuring both comfort and strong investment value in one of Istanbul’s fastest-growing districts.

Advantages:

  1. Prime Beylikdüzü – Kavaklı location

  2. Panoramic sea and city views

  3. Spacious 2+1 to 6+1 layouts up to 348 m²

  4. Full social and wellness amenities

  5. Advanced smart home systems

  6. 24/7 security and controlled access

  7. Private parking and storage units

  8. Modern underfloor heating systems

  9. Low-rise, tranquil architecture

  10. High long-term investment potential

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Beylikduzu, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

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Apartment in a new building Canvas Modern
Beylikduzu, Turkey
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