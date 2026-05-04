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Apartment in a new building Senfoni Etiler

Besiktas, Turkey
Price on request
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14
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ID: 38246
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 19/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Besiktas

About the complex

Senfoni Etiler is a luxury residential project in Etiler, Beşiktaş, combining elegant design and green surroundings with proximity to Istanbul’s top schools, malls, and business hubs.

Senfoni Etiler offers premium units with high-end finishes, full recreational facilities, 24/7 security, and strong investment potential in one of Istanbul’s most elite neighborhoods.

 Advantages of Senfoni Etiler:

  1. Prestigious Etiler location in central Beşiktaş

  2. Contemporary design surrounded by lush gardens

  3. Spacious apartments for families and professionals

  4. 24/7 monitored security for full peace of mind

  5. Private indoor parking with smart systems

  6. Wellness amenities: gym, sauna, children’s areas

  7. Close to luxury malls (Zorlu, Akmerkez)

  8. Near Boğaziçi University and top global schools

  9. Easy access to metro, E5, and TEM highways

  10. High long-term investment value in a prime district

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Besiktas, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
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Apartment in a new building Senfoni Etiler
Besiktas, Turkey
Price on request
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