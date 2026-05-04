Apartment in a new building Senfoni Etiler

Senfoni Etiler is a luxury residential project in Etiler, Beşiktaş, combining elegant design and green surroundings with proximity to Istanbul’s top schools, malls, and business hubs.
Senfoni Etiler offers premium units with high-end finishes, full recreational facilities, 24/7 security, and strong investment potential in one of Istanbul’s most elite neighborhoods.
Advantages of Senfoni Etiler:
Prestigious Etiler location in central Beşiktaş
Contemporary design surrounded by lush gardens
Spacious apartments for families and professionals
24/7 monitored security for full peace of mind
Private indoor parking with smart systems
Wellness amenities: gym, sauna, children’s areas
Close to luxury malls (Zorlu, Akmerkez)
Near Boğaziçi University and top global schools
Easy access to metro, E5, and TEM highways
High long-term investment value in a prime district