Apartment in a new building Senfoni Etiler

Senfoni Etiler is a luxury residential project in Etiler, Beşiktaş, combining elegant design and green surroundings with proximity to Istanbul’s top schools, malls, and business hubs.

Senfoni Etiler offers premium units with high-end finishes, full recreational facilities, 24/7 security, and strong investment potential in one of Istanbul’s most elite neighborhoods.

Advantages of Senfoni Etiler: