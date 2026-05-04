  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Bakırköy
  4. Apartment in a new building Marinada Residence Ataköy

Apartment in a new building Marinada Residence Ataköy

Bakırköy, Turkey
Price on request
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 38230
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Bakırköy

About the complex

Ataköy Marinada Residence is an ultra-luxury waterfront development in Bakirkoy, offering premium istanbul property for sale directly on Atakoy Marina. The project features only 72 exclusive residences designed by Tabanlıoğlu Mimarlık with panoramic Marmara Sea views.

Ataköy Marinada Residence combines elite coastal living with strong investment potential in Istanbul’s luxury real estate market. The project is suitable for Turkish citizenship and real estate residence with excellent rental and resale opportunities.

Project Advantages

  • Direct Marina Location: Exceptional sea and yacht views.
  • Limited Residences: Boutique luxury lifestyle with privacy.
  • Prestigious Architecture: Designed by Tabanlıoğlu Mimarlık.
  • Smart Home Systems: Advanced technology for modern living.
  • Hotel-Style Services: Premium hospitality experience.
  • Indoor Swimming Pool: Year-round comfort and relaxation.
  • Private Parking: Secure and convenient vehicle access.
  • EV Charging Stations: Modern infrastructure for residents.
  • Sea Taxi Access: Fast waterfront transportation options.
  • 24/7 Security: High-level safety and monitoring.

Why Invest in This Project

Ataköy Marinada Residence stands out as one of Istanbul’s rare ultra-luxury marina projects with strong long-term appreciation potential. Its exclusive location and limited inventory make it highly attractive for elite investors.

This project is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship through real estate investment.
This project is also suitable for obtaining real estate residence in Turkey.

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Bakırköy, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Guzel 2000 complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$134,110
Residential quarter A large-scale project in an ecological area with developed infrastructure
Alanya, Turkey
from
$130,263
Residential complex New residence with a business center, a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station and the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Bagcilar, Turkey
from
$310,688
Residential complex Soli Star
Mezitli, Turkey
from
$60,550
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and around-the-clock security close to a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$1,92M
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Marinada Residence Ataköy
Bakırköy, Turkey
Price on request
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Sunshine Complex
Residential complex Sunshine Complex
Residential complex Sunshine Complex
Residential complex Sunshine Complex
Residential complex Sunshine Complex
Show all Residential complex Sunshine Complex
Residential complex Sunshine Complex
Didim, Turkey
from
$192,555
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
4-Bedroom Fully Furnished Duplex Apartment - Ideal both for a holiday home or Investment in Didim Turkey. 4-bedroom duplex in a perfect complex, ready to live, in Didim Efeler Mahallesi. Value for money properties in Didim Turkey. Close to all amenities. Didim is one of the holiday cen…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Apartment building Anka Ataşehir
Apartment building Anka Ataşehir
Apartment building Anka Ataşehir
Apartment building Anka Ataşehir
Apartment building Anka Ataşehir
Show all Apartment building Anka Ataşehir
Apartment building Anka Ataşehir
Dudullu Caddesi, Turkey
from
$447,000
Anka Ataşehir is a modern mixed-use development in Ataşehir, Istanbul, combining residential apartments, offices, and street-level retail within a 13-floor building in a key financial district. Anka Ataşehir offers diverse apartment sizes, office units, and shops with strong transport acc…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and a school in the heart of Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and a school in the heart of Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and a school in the heart of Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and a school in the heart of Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and a school in the heart of Izmir, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and a school in the heart of Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and a school in the heart of Izmir, Turkey
Konak, Turkey
from
$428,620
We offer apartments with parking spaces, spacious balconies and views of the sea and the city. The residence features a school and a sports grounds, a parking and a garage, yoga and pilates areas, indoor and outdoor swimming pools for children and adults, cafes and restaurants, a kids' playg…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Turkey Real Estate Market in 2026
04.05.2026
Turkey Real Estate Market in 2026
How to Rent a Home in Turkey for Foreigners
23.03.2026
How to Rent a Home in Turkey for Foreigners
“Turkey Is No Longer the Same?”: Honest Analysis of the Real Estate Market in 2026
28.01.2026
“Turkey Is No Longer the Same?”: Honest Analysis of the Real Estate Market in 2026
What to See in Istanbul: 15+ Main Attractions and a 2-day Itinerary
18.12.2025
What to See in Istanbul: 15+ Main Attractions and a 2-day Itinerary
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
29.09.2025
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Show all publications