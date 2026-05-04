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Apartment in a new building Özak Göktürk Doa

Eyupsultan, Turkey
Price on request
;
12
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ID: 38189
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Eyupsultan

About the complex

Özak Göktürk Doa offers a boutique living experience in Göktürk, Eyüpsultan, surrounded by nature and designed for privacy and comfort. With just 67 exclusive units, this forest-side retreat combines refined architecture with serene landscapes to create an ideal family sanctuary.

Özak Göktürk Doa features large layouts (3+1 to 5.5+1), each with balconies, terraces, or gardens, set within 65% green space. Premium amenities include an indoor pool, gym, sauna, and BBQ area, all just 1 minute from the metro and 15 minutes from Istanbul Airport.

 10 Key Advantages of Özak Göktürk Doa:

  1. Prime Forest Location – Minutes from Belgrad & Göktürk Forests

  2. Limited Units – Only 67 homes for maximum privacy

  3. Spacious Residences – From 198 m² to 600 m²

  4. Private Outdoor Spaces – Balconies, terraces, or gardens with each unit

  5. High Ceilings & Large Windows – Natural light and scenic views

  6. Wellness-Focused Amenities – Indoor pool, fitness, sauna, BBQ, and more

  7. Child-Friendly Features – Playgrounds, outdoor activities, and family zones

  8. Advanced Security – 24/7 surveillance and secure access

  9. Excellent Connectivity – 1 min to metro, 10–15 min to Levent, Maslak, Airport

  10. Proximity to Top Services – Near elite schools, hospitals, malls like Vadi Istanbul

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Eyupsultan, Turkey
Food & Drink

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Apartment in a new building Özak Göktürk Doa
Eyupsultan, Turkey
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