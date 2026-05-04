Apartment in a new building Özak Göktürk Doa

Özak Göktürk Doa offers a boutique living experience in Göktürk, Eyüpsultan, surrounded by nature and designed for privacy and comfort. With just 67 exclusive units, this forest-side retreat combines refined architecture with serene landscapes to create an ideal family sanctuary.
Özak Göktürk Doa features large layouts (3+1 to 5.5+1), each with balconies, terraces, or gardens, set within 65% green space. Premium amenities include an indoor pool, gym, sauna, and BBQ area, all just 1 minute from the metro and 15 minutes from Istanbul Airport.
10 Key Advantages of Özak Göktürk Doa:
Prime Forest Location – Minutes from Belgrad & Göktürk Forests
Limited Units – Only 67 homes for maximum privacy
Spacious Residences – From 198 m² to 600 m²
Private Outdoor Spaces – Balconies, terraces, or gardens with each unit
High Ceilings & Large Windows – Natural light and scenic views
Wellness-Focused Amenities – Indoor pool, fitness, sauna, BBQ, and more
Child-Friendly Features – Playgrounds, outdoor activities, and family zones
Advanced Security – 24/7 surveillance and secure access
Excellent Connectivity – 1 min to metro, 10–15 min to Levent, Maslak, Airport
Proximity to Top Services – Near elite schools, hospitals, malls like Vadi Istanbul