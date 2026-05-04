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Apartment in a new building Sega Life

Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$140,000
;
6
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ID: 39648
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kucukcekmece

About the complex

Sega Life Sefaköy – Contemporary Urban Living in a Connected District

Sega Life is a modern residential development located in Sefaköy, one of Istanbul’s strategically positioned districts on the European side. Designed with contemporary architectural lines and efficient layouts, the project offers a variety of apartment options suitable for singles, young professionals, and families. The development integrates landscaped green areas and well-planned communal social spaces, creating a balanced urban lifestyle environment. Its central positioning ensures residents benefit from both residential comfort and seamless access to key business and commercial zones across Istanbul.

Lifestyle Amenities Designed for Daily Comfort

Sega Life enhances everyday living through thoughtfully curated amenities. The project includes a communal swimming pool, fully equipped gym and fitness facilities, indoor and outdoor social areas, and safe children’s playgrounds. Landscaped gardens and walking paths provide open-air relaxation within the development, supporting a family-friendly and community-oriented atmosphere. The modern residential design emphasizes functionality, natural light, and comfort, making it an attractive option for long-term residence as well as rental purposes.

Strong Connectivity and Investment Appeal

One of Sega Life’s strongest advantages is its exceptional transport connectivity. The project offers easy access to metro and metrobus lines, allowing quick connections to central business districts, universities, and commercial hubs. Its proximity to schools, hospitals, and shopping centers further increases residential demand. Located within reach of major transportation arteries and within reasonable distance of Istanbul Airport, Sega Life presents strong rental potential and steady capital appreciation prospects. For investors seeking affordable entry into Istanbul’s dynamic property market with consistent tenant demand, Sega Life represents a strategically positioned opportunity.

Sega Life in Sefaköy offers contemporary apartments with modern layouts, communal social spaces, and landscaped green areas designed for comfortable urban living.

Sega Life features a swimming pool, fitness facilities, children’s play areas, and excellent transport access via metro and metrobus, providing both lifestyle convenience and strong rental potential.

10 Key Project-Specific Advantages:

  1. Modern, stylish residential design

  2. Variety of apartment layouts for all needs

  3. Indoor and outdoor social spaces

  4. Communal swimming pool

  5. On-site gym and fitness facilities

  6. Safe children’s playgrounds

  7. Landscaped gardens and walking paths

  8. Excellent transport links to metro and metrobus

  9. Close to schools, hospitals, and shopping centers

  10. High investment and rental potential

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
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Transportation
Finance

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Apartment in a new building Sega Life
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$140,000
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