Mersin, Turkey

from €79,405

79–99 m² 2

Completion date: 2023

Panorama Plus is a new luxury residential complex located in the popular resort town of Mersin, 650 meters from the sea! The complex consists of one 13-story block and is designed for 91 units with many layouts. The presence of gas heating, the installation of batteries will not be superfluous. There is also a generator in the house. Everything is thought out according to the highest European standards. For a quality life and, most importantly, for safety! Around the project there are a large number of shops, markets, pharmacies, bus stops. Panorama Plus raises living standards thanks to close educational and health facilities as it is close to many commercial centers. The location of the complex will allow you to live in a comfortable urban environment. DISTANCES: - Sea and beach: 650 m - Airport: 50 km. - Distance to the center of Mersin: 15 km. EASY: - elevator - Playground - Power generator - Parking - Conversation - Pool CHARACTERISTICS: - Partially furnished - Parquet - Natural gas was carried out to the house - There is a power generator Call or write to us, and we will tell you more about the object or select real estate for your request! The cost of selection is borne only by the developer!