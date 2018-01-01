  1. Realting.com
  3. Kvartiry v novom komplekse - v rayone Oba Alaniya

Kvartiry v novom komplekse - v rayone Oba Alaniya

Alanya, Turkey
€144,000
About the complex

New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. Area from 57.3 to 120.2 square meters. Distance to the sea 1100 meters. The Oba embankment overlooks Ataturk, famous, and is equipped for cycling, travel, outdoor sports, beach sports, and sea walks. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses
The year of construction
2023
New building location
Alanya, Turkey

Other complexes
Residential quarter One Bedroom City Apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€127,000
This is a bright, comfortable one bedroom city apartment for sale in Alanya, Mahmutlar with social facilities for your comfort.  Reasons to buy This property in AlanyaThe shops are just stepping outside Very Close to the beachModern and bright design    The property Situated in close to the restaurants, cafes, and shops. it is only 300 meter to the beautiful Mahmutlar's sandy beach and only a short walk to city centrum. The complex welcomes you modern reception with stunning design. Step inside the welcoming lobby, with its magnificent reception and manicured garden, which will make jealous the neighbor apartments.  The facility placed on the first floor as a fitness room, sauna, steam room,  relaxation room. This lovely one bedroom apartments total living area is 63 m2 with one bedroom and a living room with open plan kitchen. This beautiful apartment is undergoing a high quality and will be presented in brand new, fully furnished condition with nicely designed. All apartments have air conditioning and AC out unit is hidden to look nice exterior. Each apartment has a spacious living room and expansive windows are designed to get abundant natural light. with its generous terrace, you can have a nice dinner at a nice climate. It is ideal for a couple holiday apartment in Alanya and possible to rent long term and short term. Features of one bedroom city apartment in AlanyaSwimming poolwater slidefitness roomJacuzziSteam roomSaunaRelaxation roomWi-FiSecurity cameras
Residential complex Novita 11 Residence
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€108,709
Area 48–128 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Apartments with sea and mountain views. The Novita 11 Residence residential complex is located in Mahmutlar, Alanya. Built from a five-story block. At a distance of 650 meters from the sea. The area is developed by urban infrastructure and provides a comfortable permanent residence. Apartments 1 + 1 ( 48m2 ) and 2 + 1 ( 128m2 ) with a clean finish, equipped with bathrooms, installed plumbing and fitted kitchen cabinets. With an initial contribution of 50%. On the territory there are: an outdoor pool, a sauna, a gym, an electricity generator. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Kompaktnyy zhiloy kompleks v rayone Avsallar
Incekum, Turkey
from
€62,500
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Avsallar - Alanya area. Apartments 1 + 1 with an area of 44 and 45 square meters are for sale. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand both for rent and for permanent residence. At the same time, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
