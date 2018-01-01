Kvartiry v novom komplekse - v rayone Oba Alaniya

Mahmutlar, Turkey

from €127,000

This is a bright, comfortable one bedroom city apartment for sale in Alanya, Mahmutlar with social facilities for your comfort. Reasons to buy This property in AlanyaThe shops are just stepping outside Very Close to the beachModern and bright design The property Situated in close to the restaurants, cafes, and shops. it is only 300 meter to the beautiful Mahmutlar's sandy beach and only a short walk to city centrum. The complex welcomes you modern reception with stunning design. Step inside the welcoming lobby, with its magnificent reception and manicured garden, which will make jealous the neighbor apartments. The facility placed on the first floor as a fitness room, sauna, steam room, relaxation room. This lovely one bedroom apartments total living area is 63 m2 with one bedroom and a living room with open plan kitchen. This beautiful apartment is undergoing a high quality and will be presented in brand new, fully furnished condition with nicely designed. All apartments have air conditioning and AC out unit is hidden to look nice exterior. Each apartment has a spacious living room and expansive windows are designed to get abundant natural light. with its generous terrace, you can have a nice dinner at a nice climate. It is ideal for a couple holiday apartment in Alanya and possible to rent long term and short term. Features of one bedroom city apartment in AlanyaSwimming poolwater slidefitness roomJacuzziSteam roomSaunaRelaxation roomWi-FiSecurity cameras