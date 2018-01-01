  1. Realting.com
  New gated residential complex with a swimming pool, Oludeniz, Turkey

New gated residential complex with a swimming pool, Oludeniz, Turkey

Karakecililer, Turkey
from
€302,820
;
3
About the complex

The residence consists of modern premium villas and apartments, and features an outdoor swimming pool.

Apartments on the ground floor have private infinity pools.

Completion - June, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a picturesque resort town, close to the beach and the old town.

Karakecililer, Turkey

New gated residential complex with a swimming pool, Oludeniz, Turkey
Karakecililer, Turkey
from
€302,820
