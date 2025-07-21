Apartment in a new building Apartments with Sea and Princes' Islands Views in Kartal İstanbul

Apartments for Sale with Pools within a Complex in Kartal, İstanbul

Kartal, located on the Anatolian Side of İstanbul, is a social district that offers unique sea and Princes’ Islands views thanks to its coastal position, as well as camping areas due to the oxygen-rich Aydos Forest. The coastline offers walking paths, parks, concert and event areas, shopping and entertainment centers, providing an active and fun lifestyle. Kartal also stands out with its proximity to the Marmaray train station, metro stops, ferry pier, and the airport, along with coastal promenades and green areas as well.

The apartments for sale in Kartal, İstanbul are ideally situated 50 m from the nearest market, 100 m from the private schools, 200 m from the coastal walking path, 750 m from the Marmaray train station, 2 km from the metro stop, 3 km from the shopping center, 20 km from Sabiha Gökçen Airport, 22 km from the Eurasia Tunnel, and 32 km from the 15 July Martyrs Bridge (a.k.a. the Bosphorus Bridge).

Consisting of 2 blocks and 206 units, the project includes outdoor and indoor parking space, open and closed swimming pools, electric vehicle charging stations, solar energy systems, walking paths, sauna, Turkish bath, cafeteria, children’s playground, social club, shared garden, tennis court, reception services, basketball court, squash court, janitor, security services, and security cameras.

The apartments with sea views are equipped with a built-in kitchen set, advanced water purification systems, bathtub, laundry room, shower cabin, dressing room, en-suite bathroom, smart home system, PVC window system, balcony, terrace, central satellite TV system, Hilton-style bathroom, balcony, and steel door.

IST-01678