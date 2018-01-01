  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Apartamenty v novom komplekse v rayone Oba Alaniya

Apartamenty v novom komplekse v rayone Oba Alaniya

Alanya, Turkey
from
€140,000
;
3
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. Area from 48 to 150 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1800 meters. The Oba embankment over the famous Ataturk Avenue and is equipped for cycling, travel, outdoor sports, beach sports, and walking by the sea. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Alanya, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residence Novyy investicionnyy kompleks v Gazipasha
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€128,000
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v ZhK premium-klassa - Oba Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€158,000
Apartment building SAN MARIA SEASON
Elvanli, Turkey
from
€39,000
Residential complex BALKAN TOWER RESIDENCE
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€290,000
Residential quarter 2-bedroom apartment in Tosmur close to the beach
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€130,000
You are viewing
Apartamenty v novom komplekse v rayone Oba Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€140,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools close to Gazipasa Airport, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools close to Gazipasa Airport, Antalya, Turkey
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
€125,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a kids' pool, a sauna, a fitness center, a children's playground, video surveillance, a parking. Completion - December, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 200 meters from the center of Gazipasa, 2.5 km from the sea and 5 minutes away from the airport. Gazipasa Airport - 1.7 km Shops and markets - 50 meters Alanya - 45 km Antalya International Airport - 140 km
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse v zhivopisnom rayone Gazipasha
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse v zhivopisnom rayone Gazipasha
Alanya, Turkey
from
€128,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We bring to your attention new apartments in Gazipas - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 40 to 130 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2800 meters. When buying real estate in Gazipash – you get not only square meters by the sea, but also peace. Gazipasha is a cozy small town, while with the presence of an international airport. If we talk about infrastructure, the city is less than inferior to tourist Alanya, there is everything necessary for life, as well as silence and tranquility. After the apartments in Alanya went up, the eyes of investors were turned specifically to Gazipash, modern new buildings began to appear here, while without hotel noisy complexes. The infrastructure of residential complexes is in no way inferior to similar houses in Alanya, while significantly winning the price. At the moment, buying a new apartment in Gazipash, you can still have time to significantly save your budget, and often, having received interest-free installments from the developer. 
Residential complex Elegantnyy ZhK v odnom iz luchshih zhilyh rayonov evropeyskogo Stambula
Residential complex Elegantnyy ZhK v odnom iz luchshih zhilyh rayonov evropeyskogo Stambula
Avanos, Turkey
from
€138,750
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Esenyurt district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 0, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 41 to 254 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Realting.com
Go