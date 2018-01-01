  1. Realting.com
  Masshtabnyy proekt s horoshey lokaciey v rayone Oba

Masshtabnyy proekt s horoshey lokaciey v rayone Oba

Alanya, Turkey
from
€266,850
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba - Alanya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 46 to 210 m2. The distance to the sea is 780 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure necessary for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
The year of construction
2025
Alanya, Turkey

Similar complexes
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Hasbahche
Alanya, Turkey
from
€350,000
Residential complex Referans Beylikduezue
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€291,721
Apartment building Istanbul Kucukcekmece residence project
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€79,445
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and sports grounds, Avsallar, Turkey
Incekum, Turkey
from
€115,000
Residential complex Roskoshnyy kompleks v rayone Oba
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€129,000
Other complexes
Residential complex Roskoshnaya kvartira v tihom meste
Residential complex Roskoshnaya kvartira v tihom meste
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€163,839
Area 58–112 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Goldsun 11 - located in the city center of the Mahmutlar district, 300 meters from the sea. The complex combines urban life and, thanks to the closed territory, you can retire in peace. The complex has its own infrastructure: Outdoor pool, sauna, fitness, relaxation area, lounge area by the pool. Apartments with an area of 1 + 1 one bedroom and a living room of 58 sq.m. Penthouses 2 + 1 two bedrooms and one living room 112 sq. M. m. The apartments are rented in a clean finish with designer repairs and fitted furniture. Infrastructure: - Supermarkets; - Restaurants; - Cafe; - Fruit shops; - Educational center. Full legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction! Call or write! We will give a full consultation for free!
Residential complex Luxury complex of furnished villas at 400 meters from the sea, close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury complex of furnished villas at 400 meters from the sea, close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
from
€1,59M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer comfortable and functional villas with gardens and swimming pools. Facilities and equipment in the house Built-in kitchen appliances (hob, oven, hood, fridge, dishwasher) Duravit sanitary ware Fireplace Steel door Sliding aluminum windows with electric shutters and fly screens Generator Water tank Daikin air conditioning "Smart home" system Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a green area, near the ruins of Ancient Caria. Center of Bodrum - 15 minutes Center of Yalikavak - 12 minutes Bodrum Airport - 35 minutes Sea - 400 meters Marina - 400 meters
Residential complex Proekt v horoshey lokacii - rayon Kestel
Residential complex Proekt v horoshey lokacii - rayon Kestel
Avanos, Turkey
from
€176,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Kestel. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 42.5 to 154 square meters. The distance to the sea is 750 meters. Although Kestel is located next to Mahmutlar, but it is fundamentally different, here all the real estate is up to five floors and most of it is a new building, with hotel infrastructure and bright, original facades. New apartments in Kestel have high rental potential due to proximity to the center and the sea, while the area is quiet and not as crowded as the center of Alanya. There are network Turkish supermarkets, there is a market, shops, restaurants, cafes, municipal schools and gardens, a Russian-language international private school, a large university. In the neighboring area of Mahmutlar, in the east, and in the center of Alanya, in the west, there is a huge selection of entertainment, shopping centers, restaurants. You can get to both sides in 5-10 minutes, transport is actively moving, there are car rental. 
