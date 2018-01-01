  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kvartiry ot zastroyschika s rassrochkoy v Gazipashe

Kvartiry ot zastroyschika s rassrochkoy v Gazipashe

Alanya, Turkey
from
€119,000
;
13
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 45 to 180 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1,500 meters. Gazipasha is a city in southern Turkey, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Alanya. The appearance of the international airport here in 2011 gave a new round of development, both the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy shore, there is the famous Selinus beach 2.5 km long, beautiful rocky shores where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle access to the sea, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. Agriculture is developed. The city population is about 50 thousand people. There is everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens, schools, colleges, university. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospect of finding a job, opening a business, and educating children. In addition, it is a great investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort. 
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
New building location
Alanya, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Spacious apartments with balconies, 400 metres from the sea, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€575,697
Residential complex Luxury Project in İstanbul Anatolian Side
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€378,119
Residential quarter 2-bedroom apartment in Cikcilli Alanya
Ciplakli, Turkey
from
€119,000
Residential complex Kompleks premium-klassa na 1 linii - rayon Mahmutlar
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€269,500
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v samom centre Stambula - Topkapy
Avanos, Turkey
from
€649,303
You are viewing
Kvartiry ot zastroyschika s rassrochkoy v Gazipashe
Alanya, Turkey
from
€119,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom komplekse s infrastrukturoy - Mahmutlar
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom komplekse s infrastrukturoy - Mahmutlar
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€150,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 55 to 160 square meters. The distance to the sea is 800 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
Apartment building Cekmekoy Istanbul Homes Project
Apartment building Cekmekoy Istanbul Homes Project
Cekmekoey, Turkey
from
€70,629
Why this property؟ The project area is one of the finest and quietest areas of the Anatolian side for those looking to live away from the hustle and bustle. Live in the heart of the forest in luxurious healthy homes that combine the advantages of the city and the charm of nature. The houses are designed according to earthquake systems, with a ventilation system that complies with health standards during the Corona pandemic. It is close to the best health and educational centers in Istanbul, both public and private.
Residential complex HP4 Beylikduezue Konutlari
Residential complex HP4 Beylikduezue Konutlari
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€101,383
Area 65–87 m²
2 properties 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! HP4 Beylikdüzü Konutları - located in the modern city of Istanbul. A total area of 21,743 sq.m. LCD has a landscape territory, modern architecture and developed infrastructure. The complex represents 4 types of apartments: 1 + 1 one bedroom and living room, 2 + 1 two bedrooms and a living room, 3 + 1 duplex, three bedrooms and a living room. From 72 sqm up to 110 sqm. Apartments in a clean finish, designer fitted kitchen and bathroom. Infrastructure: - Educational institutions; - Medical facilities; - Shops; - Cafe; - Restaurants; - Bank branches; - Fitness center. Call or write, select an object for you!  Free legal support!
Realting.com
Go