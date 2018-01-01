  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Novye kvartiry v bystrorazvivayuschemsya rayone Oba - Alaniya

Novye kvartiry v bystrorazvivayuschemsya rayone Oba - Alaniya

Alanya, Turkey
from
€144,900
;
11
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in the Oba area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 46 to 117 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob.  Both are perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. Infrastructure of the Oba area: shopping mall Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, network supermarkets Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, Also in Both is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For all ages, the following are assigned: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
New building location
Alanya, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novyy proekt po koncepcii Home ofdice v rayone Saryer
Avanos, Turkey
from
€301,250
Apartment building PAYaLLAR TAUERS
Alanya, Turkey
from
€126,000
Residential complex Property for sale in Mahmutlar area
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€116,000
Residential complex Investment project in Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€120,000
Residential complex Luxury residential complex in Kestel
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€102,943
You are viewing
Novye kvartiry v bystrorazvivayuschemsya rayone Oba - Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€144,900
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex EMARINE KESTEL
Residential complex EMARINE KESTEL
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€277,000
Area 90–180 m²
2 properties 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Emarine Residence is a new premium residential complex with all amenities, located on the first line of the sea in the suburbs of Alanya - Kestel. Kestel is one of the most beautiful and elite areas of Alanya, with beautiful beaches, with all the necessary infrastructure ( including a Russian school and a kindergarten ), 10 minutes drive from the city center by city bus. The complex covers an area of 4700 square meters. m, consists of two five-story blocks with apartments of various layouts - a total of 45 apartments. For sale are apartments ranging from 65 to 185 square meters. m, four types: 1 1, 2 1 and duplexes 2 1 and 3 1. The price of all apartments includes high-quality clean decoration, built-in body furniture in kitchen areas, as well as fully equipped bathrooms. Infrastructure: - Well-maintained landscaped territory; - Landscaping garden; - Pool, water park; - Lobby, reception, concierge; - Sports center; - Turkish bath; - Sauna; - Steam room; - Jacuzzi; - Massage room; - Mini club; - Library; - Cafe; - Open and closed playgrounds; - Barbecue zone; - Parking; - 24/7 security and video surveillance system. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects in Turkey for your budget and wishes!
Residential complex Novye kvartiry nedaleko ot znamenitogo plyazha Kleopatra
Residential complex Novye kvartiry nedaleko ot znamenitogo plyazha Kleopatra
Alanya, Turkey
from
€162,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments on Cleopatra Beach. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 0, 1 + 1. The area of apartments is from 31 to 65 square meters. The distance to the sea is 200 meters. New real estate on Cleopatra is always exclusive, because there are not many places for new houses. Only here is the maximum demand for apartments in a new housing stock, as a rule, all new projects are often sold even before the complex is put into operation. Do not miss the unique version of real estate in the new building on Cleopatra in Alanya. This area is considered elite, one of the most expensive locations on the Mediterranean Sea. Cleopatra beach 2.5 km long is distinguished by a comfortable shore with pleasant sand to the touch, has a quality mark « Blue flag » and fully justifies it. Cleopatra infrastructure: shops, supermarkets, boutiques, markets, services, salons, offices, hospitals, pharmacies. There are also many schools, both public and private. 
Residential complex Modern low-rise residence with swimming pools at 750 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex Modern low-rise residence with swimming pools at 750 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€314,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a gym, a sauna and a steam bath, lounge areas, wireless Internet, around-the-clock video surveillance. Completion - September, 30, 2023. Features of the flats Central satellite system Double-glazed PVC windows Spot lighting Steel entrance door Kitchen cabinetry Granite kitchen counter Tile flooring Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a picturesque and green area, close to beaches. Sea - 750 meters Alanya city center - 6 km Nearest airport - 35 km Antalya Airport - 120 km
Realting.com
Go