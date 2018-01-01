Novye kvartiry v bystrorazvivayuschemsya rayone Oba - Alaniya

Yaylali, Turkey

from €277,000

90–180 m² 2

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Emarine Residence is a new premium residential complex with all amenities, located on the first line of the sea in the suburbs of Alanya - Kestel. Kestel is one of the most beautiful and elite areas of Alanya, with beautiful beaches, with all the necessary infrastructure ( including a Russian school and a kindergarten ), 10 minutes drive from the city center by city bus. The complex covers an area of 4700 square meters. m, consists of two five-story blocks with apartments of various layouts - a total of 45 apartments. For sale are apartments ranging from 65 to 185 square meters. m, four types: 1 1, 2 1 and duplexes 2 1 and 3 1. The price of all apartments includes high-quality clean decoration, built-in body furniture in kitchen areas, as well as fully equipped bathrooms. Infrastructure: - Well-maintained landscaped territory; - Landscaping garden; - Pool, water park; - Lobby, reception, concierge; - Sports center; - Turkish bath; - Sauna; - Steam room; - Jacuzzi; - Massage room; - Mini club; - Library; - Cafe; - Open and closed playgrounds; - Barbecue zone; - Parking; - 24/7 security and video surveillance system. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects in Turkey for your budget and wishes!