Odin iz samyh konceptualnyh i modnyh proektov v Stambule

Avanos, Turkey
About the complex

We offer you new apartments in the European part of Istanbul – district Bakhchelievler. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1, 4+1. Apartment area from 66 to 234 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Marmara and Black Seas, divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, the cradle of history with majestic mosques, a unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world.The property is different from the floor depending on the areas. Closer to the sea are built low houses, luxury villas. In the sleeping areas there are a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in real estate in Istanbul will bring you a good capital increase and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, etc, secured citizens of Turkey from other regions.This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be glad to help you!
