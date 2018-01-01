Residence near Antalya Airport managed by a global hotel chain, Altintas, Turkey

The residence has 24 hour security, cafes, shops and recreation areas. Also residents have access to shuttle service (airport, city centre, Lara beach and golf courses of Belek).

The project has apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, as well as villas. Each unit is equipped with appliances and kitchen furniture, wardrobe, dressing room, air-conditioning system. The ground floor apartments have a private garden.

Also in the complex there are four 5+1 villas for sale with an area of 375 m2 from $1,480,000.

Loyalty programme is available, which will provide high rental yields due to the possibility to service and rent the flat through a worldwide network of hotels.

Suitable for citizenship and residence permit.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Lara is one of the largest districts in Antalya, stretching along the Mediterranean Sea to the east of the city centre. It is an well-maintained area with a high level of business activity and mixed development. It is considered one of the elite districts of Antalya on a par with Konyaalti district. The residence is located near the airport of the city, 10-15 minutes drive to several shopping centres, hospital, Duden waterfall, beaches with cafes and restaurants.