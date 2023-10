Avanos, Turkey

from €157,408

Completion date: 2024

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Kepez - Antalya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 58.5 to 90 m2. The distance to the sea is 10 km. The Kepez region rightfully belongs to the title « Izumruda » Antalya. Many parks, squares, an olive plantation and a large zoo located in the coniferous forest make Kepez the most « green » in Antalya. Duden's ancient waterfall, which has been pleasing to the eye for 540-600 years, will also not leave Kepez guests indifferent. The infrastructure of the district is well developed: the largest hospital in Antalya and 170 educational institutions are located in Kepez. There are also 5 shopping and entertainment centers, farmers' markets and a large amusement park, in which everyone will choose attractions, cafes or horseback riding. Buy an apartment in the KepezKepez area is equidistant from the historic city center, airport and sea. The reliability of the investment is due to the continuous development, rich infrastructure and popularity of the area among tourists. The property in Kepez is ideal for a family with several children, since the predominant part of the apartments has a large area, many rooms and even several balconies. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!