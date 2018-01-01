  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Novyy proekt vozle parka i reki v Gazipashe

Novyy proekt vozle parka i reki v Gazipashe

Alanya, Turkey
from
€109,000
;
14
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipasha. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 58 to 105.8 m2.Distance to the sea 1200 meters. Gazipasha – a city in southern Turkey, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Alanya. The appearance of the international airport in 2011 gave a new round of development of both the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy shore, there is the famous Selinus beach 2.5 km long, beautiful rocky shores where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle sea entrance, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. The population of the city is about 50 thousand people. There is everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens and schools. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospects of finding a job, opening a business, educating children. In addition, it is a great investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Alanya, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Prestizhnye apartamenty v udobnoy lokacii Stambula - rayon Bakyrkey
Avanos, Turkey
from
€489,000
Residential complex Novyy proekt v shagovoy dostupnosti ot morya - centr Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€225,000
Residential complex SEA PEARL PARK
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€118,162
Apartment building Istanbul Bahcesehir Apartments Project
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
€92,431
Apart - hotel Roxi Residence
Ciplakli, Turkey
from
€129,000
You are viewing
Novyy proekt vozle parka i reki v Gazipashe
Alanya, Turkey
from
€109,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Apartamenty s shikarnym vidom na Bosfor
Residential complex Apartamenty s shikarnym vidom na Bosfor
Avanos, Turkey
from
€974,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Besiktas district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1, 7 + 1.The area of apartments is from 139.75 to 565.87 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, a unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex Unikalnyy proekt v rayone Oba pod grazhdanstvo
Residential complex Unikalnyy proekt v rayone Oba pod grazhdanstvo
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€265,000
Completion date: 2025
Elka Homes presents a grand new business class project in the Oba area, just 750 meters from the Mediterranean Sea. The residential complex will consist of 11 four floor blocks, including 202 apartments in an area of 21,500 m2. Various layout options will be presented. Each apartment will have warm floors, a « smart house » system, a set of built-in kitchen appliances ( oven, stove and hood ), a flow water heater. On the territory of the complex there will be indoor parking for 278 places. Each apartment will have its own parking space attached. The covered social infrastructure will occupy 975 m2 and consist of a indoor heated pool, a hammam, a sauna, a salt cave, a fitness room, a separate Pilates room, a children's playroom, a restaurant. An open social zone will be located on the territory of 15,500 m2. It will include: an outdoor pool, a children's pool, a children's playground, a platform for teenagers, a tropical garden with a special platform for yoga, many large and multifunctional landscape areas. The complex will also have a shopping complex, which will occupy 1600 m2. In which there will be everything necessary for a comfortable stay of the inhabitants of the complex. The project is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship, and is also located in an area open for obtaining VNZH. Payment %35 first payment – for the balance of payment we provide interest-free installments until June 2025  For more information, please call  
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom proekte - rayon Altyntash Antalya
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom proekte - rayon Altyntash Antalya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€204,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Altyntash - Antalya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 46 to 125 m2. The distance to the sea is 6 km. The price of the apartment also includes some household appliances. Altyntash – the rapidly developing and extremely promising microdistrict of Antalya, which is part of the popular area of Aksu. One of the main advantages of the district is the convenience of location: nearby are the airport, the best beaches of Antalya and the clear sea. A convenient transport interchange allows you to quickly get to any area of the city. Antalya Airport is only 1.5 km away. This neighborhood does not make the area noisy, since the planes do not fly over it, but parallel to the border of the microdistrict. The sandy beaches of Lara and Kundu are 2.5 km away. The Turkish name of Lara Beach sounds like « Altynkum », which means « golden sand ». The clear sea and the beach of Lara are rightfully assigned the Blue flag of quality, which makes it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists. Not the whole beach is open for general access: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services at an additional cost. Within a radius of 5-20 km from the district there are 120 of the best five-star hotels in Antalya, 10 of which hit the TOP-100 hotels in the world. Since the microdistrict is in the process of development, and the city municipality is actively investing in its improvement, residents of the district use the infrastructure of neighboring areas of Lara and Muratpasha. Terra City's large shopping center is located 7 km from Altintash, Agora, Ikea and Metro - 6.5 km, Mall Of Antalya – 4.5 km away. 20 km from the microdistrict is « The Land of Legends » – Turkey's largest theme amusement park with its own restaurant, water park, and performance program, who will not leave indifferent even an experienced tourist. Altyntash – is the only area close to the sea within which large tracts of land are not built. This makes it possible to create spacious, liquid and residential complexes with their own water parks, spa areas, restaurants, etc. Many of the district's projects have been developed by leading architects in Turkey. Therefore, within Altintash there are the most modern residential complexes with developed infrastructure and design. The design of apartment buildings is based on the use of advanced construction technologies, as well as the desire for maximum comfort. Favorable territorial location, proximity of the best hotels in the world, chic sandy beaches and a clean sea contributes to the growth of the value of real estate in the neighborhood, and also makes it attractive for life, recreation and capital placement. Real estate in Altintash is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Realting.com
Go