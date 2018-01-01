  1. Realting.com
  Novyy proekt ZhK s infrastrukturoy v rayone Oba

Novyy proekt ZhK s infrastrukturoy v rayone Oba

Alanya, Turkey
from
€137,000
;
17
About the complex

Stay Property company offers new apartments in the Oba - Alanya area. The residential complex offers the following layouts: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. The area of ​​the apartments is from 52 to 203 m2. The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Oba will suit you perfectly, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise buildings, proximity to the center and developed infrastructure necessary for living in Alanya. Although Oba is located close to the center, new projects appear here with regularity, so it is still possible to buy an apartment in a new building here. Infrastructure of the Oba district: Alanyum shopping center, large shopping centers Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish chain supermarkets Bim, A101 , Şok, Migros, construction and hardware supermarket Koçtaş, large Vatan hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges “Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School”, “Bahçeşehir Alanya College”, “Ted Alanya College”, the best municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian speakers has opened teachers. There are also private schools of different methods, the Waldorf school, and the Amerikan Kültür college.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
New building location
Alanya, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Novyy proekt ZhK s infrastrukturoy v rayone Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€137,000
