  New residence with swimming pools and a view of the ocean, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,39M
;
17
About the complex

We offer luxury apartments and penthouses with a view of the sea.

The residence features an ocean view club, co-working areas, shops and a mall, parks, swimming pools, kids' playgrounds.

Completion - May, 2029.

Advantages
  • 15% discount in case of full payment
  • Guaranteed yield of 5% for 3 years for "premium" apartments, 7% for 5 years for "luxury" apartments (payments start from the next year after full payment).
  • Installments are available in 5 stages until February 2027 according to the scheme 35/20/20/15/10%
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Layan Beach - 3 minutes drive
  • Airport - 24 minutes
New building location
Phuket, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Residential complex Sity Garden Tower
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€121,711
Residential complex New residential complex of magnificent villas with swimming pools in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€2,90M
Residential complex Shikarnaya kvartira s otlichnoy lokaciey
Phuket, Thailand
from
€101,587
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic sea view, Samui, Thailand
Ko Samui, Thailand
from
€242,314
Apart-hotel Layan Green Park
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
Residential complex Baan Pur
Residential complex Baan Pur
Phuket, Thailand
from
€258,985
  TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Exclusive penthouse in the Baan Pur residential complex, located in the Chong Tale area ( Phuket ). Bang Tao Beach is just 300 meters away. The apartments are fully equipped with high-quality furniture and a western-style kitchen set. The rooms are designed proportionally and using bright color tones. PROJECT FEATURES: hotel under management, restaurant on the territory, communal pool, common gym, Bar, club house, security 24/7, video surveillance 24/7, car parking, steam room, reception / lobby, children's pool. The apartments offer breathtaking views of the mountains and the city. Very comfortable interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is provided! Rental income - from 6%. The area has excellent infrastructure - within walking distance are the best shops and restaurants, the market, shopping centers and a huge selection of entertainment. Phuket International Airport is located 22.8 km from Baan Puri, travel time is about 33 minutes by car or taxi. Baan Bangtao Clinic is the nearest medical facility, 2.3 km from the project, a school in the immediate vicinity. Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Thailand! We will select the perfect property for you!  
Residential complex Laguna Lakeside
Residential complex Laguna Lakeside
Phuket, Thailand
from
€184,119
Completion date: 2024
Laguna Lakeside is a premium complex in the best resort in Asia, located in Chongtal, Phuket. The complex consists of 114 apartments on 7 floors and was developed by Laguna Property. One and two bedroom apartments in the project are elegant and stylish residences created taking into account the highest standards of quality and comfort. All apartments consist of a master bedroom, a bathroom with a shower, separate balconies, a living room, a dining room and a kitchen. The apartments are rented with a clean finish, a plumbing and air conditioning. Each apartment uses only the best materials and finishing work to ensure an exceptional level of luxury and convenience. Spacious and bright interiors create an atmosphere of coziness and tranquility, and large windows allow you to enjoy breathtaking views of the lakes! A good location provides comfortable accommodation and high rental potential. PLUSES OF LCD: - Shared pool - Public Garden - Fitness - General gym - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 - Pool - elevator - Cable TV - Parking DAMAGE LOCATION - ALL HANDLE! On foot or on the shuttle bass: To Bangtao Beach: 1.2 km on foot 15 minutes or to the shuttle bass 5 minutes. Near the complex, within a 7-minute walk you can purchase fresh fruits and vegetables on the market, find all the most delicious in stores of the European format Villa Market or Central Food, where a wide selection of wines, cheeses, sausages, dairy products is presented. Evening promenade in Porte De Phuket - 10 minutes on foot. And, of course, there is a paradise for fashionistas with shops with clothes, swimwear and accessories. Within walking distance there is a huge selection of restaurants, cafes, massage parlors, a gym, bicycle rental! Hospital - 10 min on foot. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Luxury residence close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€809,131
Agency: TRANIO
We offer modern comfortable furnished villas in the Asian style. The residence features a shopping mall, restaurants, a spa center. Completion - 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Built-in kitchen Air conditioning Sanitary ware Location and nearby infrastructure Beach - 2.5 km Golf club - 10 minutes Aqua park - 15 minutes
