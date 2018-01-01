New residence with swimming pools and a view of the ocean, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand

from €184,119

Completion date: 2024

Laguna Lakeside is a premium complex in the best resort in Asia, located in Chongtal, Phuket. The complex consists of 114 apartments on 7 floors and was developed by Laguna Property. One and two bedroom apartments in the project are elegant and stylish residences created taking into account the highest standards of quality and comfort. All apartments consist of a master bedroom, a bathroom with a shower, separate balconies, a living room, a dining room and a kitchen. The apartments are rented with a clean finish, a plumbing and air conditioning. Each apartment uses only the best materials and finishing work to ensure an exceptional level of luxury and convenience. Spacious and bright interiors create an atmosphere of coziness and tranquility, and large windows allow you to enjoy breathtaking views of the lakes! A good location provides comfortable accommodation and high rental potential. PLUSES OF LCD: - Shared pool - Public Garden - Fitness - General gym - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 - Pool - elevator - Cable TV - Parking DAMAGE LOCATION - ALL HANDLE! On foot or on the shuttle bass: To Bangtao Beach: 1.2 km on foot 15 minutes or to the shuttle bass 5 minutes. Near the complex, within a 7-minute walk you can purchase fresh fruits and vegetables on the market, find all the most delicious in stores of the European format Villa Market or Central Food, where a wide selection of wines, cheeses, sausages, dairy products is presented. Evening promenade in Porte De Phuket - 10 minutes on foot. And, of course, there is a paradise for fashionistas with shops with clothes, swimwear and accessories. Within walking distance there is a huge selection of restaurants, cafes, massage parlors, a gym, bicycle rental! Hospital - 10 min on foot. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!