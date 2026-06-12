Residential complex VIPKaron Seaview Condominium

Cost:

Apartment - studio 28.4 m2 from 105K $

1-bedroom apartment with an area of 36.8 m2 from 157K $

2-bedroom apartment of 55.2 m2 from 230K $

2-bedroom apartment of 87.58 m2 from 358K $

Other areas are also available for purchase.

* In Phuket, the cost varies in proportion to the stages of the work done. The closer the project is to completion, the higher the cost. The cost can also change depending on the exchange rate. Please specify the current price additionally.

Date of construction 4th quarter 2023

Distance to the sea - 500 meters to Karon beach.

Guaranteed income - 7% for 5 years

At the cost of an apartment of $ 105K, the annual income will be from $ 7.3K.

By participating in the rental pool program, investors will receive 60% of rental income.

Professional property management from the developer (fully passive income).

Form of ownership - at your choice Freehold / Leasehold.

Installment for 2 years.

*It will be possible to live or rent an apartment from the moment the facility is put into operation.

Individual terms of payment and installments are discussed additionally.

Our job is to get the best conditions for you at the negotiating table.

Possible remote registration of the transaction

Possible payment with cryptocurrency

Annual rise in the cost of real estate on the island = 3-10% (due to land shortages and construction restrictions)

Inflation in Thailand - less than 1%

A world-class, year-round popular resort, the demand for rent has always exceeded supply.

When buying real estate with a total cost of $ 350K, we help to issue an investor visa for a period of 5 years.

? The complex has a good location in the heart of Karon, and almost all the rooms offer a beautiful view of the Andaman Sea. All apartments are equipped with modern kitchen and plumbing in European style, furniture and household appliances.

? Just a few minutes walk from the condominium there are night and local markets, round-the-clock shops, massage and spas, large shopping centers, restaurants with Thai and international cuisine, nightclubs, bars and various entertainment shows.

On the territory:

Lobby?

Swimming pool on the roof with a tan and rest area;

Restaurant;

Bar;

Sports hall;

Children's playroom;

Electronic access system;

Parking;

Around-the-clock security and video surveillance.

Procedure for registration of the transaction:

Reservation (deposit/deposit) - 3K $

* The amount is included in the value of the property.

** Non-refundable deposit

If you are not in Thailand, then the contract and within 15-20 days the courier service will deliver it to you personally. You will get 3 sets to sign and 2 of them to send back. On the basis of the contract, the first payment is made by transfer to the Thai account of the developer. Subsequent payments are made according to the schedule in the contract.

1st payment 30% (net of reservation) - paid within 30 days after signing the contract and making a reservation

Other payments are discussed individually based on your wishes. You can pay monthly, you can pay quarterly.

The only condition is that payments do not exceed 4 months.

** Please note that the payment schedule may vary as the project may be at any stage of construction at the time of your purchase.

Additional payment (one-horse after 100% payment):

Registration of ownership:

Freehold - 6.3 per cent

Leasehold - 1.1 per cent

Installation of water and light meters - $ 600

Major repairs - 500 THB per 1 m2

Annual payments:

Maintenance of common areas - 60 THB per 1 m2

? Interested in the offer or want to learn more about the prospects and opportunities of investing in real estate in Phuket, write to us now





