Residence SEAVIEW RESIDENCES -REZIDENCIYa S VIDOM NA MORE

Date of construction 2nd quarter 2025

The distance to the sea is the first line of Bangtao.

The projected income is at least 7% per annum.

At the cost of an apartment of $ 2.5M, the annual income will be from $ 175K.

Form of ownership - at your choice Freehold / Leasehold.

Up to 7 years of installment.

At the same time, it will be possible to live or rent an apartment from the moment the facility is put into operation.

Individual terms of payment and installments are discussed additionally.

Our job is to get the best conditions for you at the negotiating table.

Possible remote registration of the transaction

Possible payment with cryptocurrency

Annual rise in the cost of real estate on the island = 3-10% (due to land shortages and construction restrictions)

Inflation in Thailand - less than 1%

A world-class, year-round popular resort, the demand for rent has always exceeded supply.

When buying real estate with a total cost of $ 350K, we help to issue an investor visa for a period of 5 years.

? The Banyan Tree Group, which has received worldwide recognition for its exclusive resorts with unrivalled service and services around the world, offers you a unique opportunity to realize this branded experience in an organic part of your daily life.

Banyan Tree Grand Residences Villas is an exclusive project rooted in the brand’s historic homeland, Phuket Island. They are built on the territory of one of the best hotel complexes in the world Laguna Phuket. Discover a world of comfort, well-being and limitless possibilities.

Exquisite life

Apartments with ocean views are located on Bang Tao beach with fine white sand. In the west they are framed by the Andaman Sea, and in the east by mountains covered with dense jungle. The residences are located on the territory of the world-famous closed resort complex Laguna Phuket, which has won many international awards. An ideal place for those who dream of living just a few steps from the beach and picturesque mountains.

Not far from the residences are a shopping center, Banyan Tree spas, many luxury restaurants and entertainment facilities. Also on the territory of Laguna Phuket is the Laguna Golf Phuket Golf Club with the “Best Golf Course in Thailand” according to the World Golf Awards.

The unique location, spacious layouts and modern design of Seaview Residences apartments make them an ideal place for a secluded holiday, and due to the direct availability of infrastructure, living becomes extremely convenient and pleasant.

A Luxury Life on the Coast

Each Seaview Residences apartment has three spacious bedrooms with ocean views, and different layout options allow you to choose a home that meets the individual preferences of each buyer. All residences have their own terrace and swimming pool with sea views.

Penthouses on the upper floors are designed to emphasize the unique location of the villas: the top floor offers stunning sea views. In addition, the 180-degree panorama of the sunset over the Andaman Sea can be enjoyed directly from the pool or terrace.

Worldwide privileges for owners

Banyan Tree Grand Residences property owners are waiting for a whole world of attractions. Membership in the Sanctuary Club opens up access to a limitless variety of new opportunities and experiences. Members of the Sanctuary Club are entitled to exclusive use of Banyan Tree facilities with discounts and privileges on the Banyan Tree network worldwide.

In addition to free membership in Laguna Golf Phuket, property owners can join the Banyan Tree Private Collection community, which provides access to an ever-expanding portfolio of properties, from Banyan Tree luxury villas in exotic corners of the world to exclusive housing in the most popular regions of the world.

ден Banyan Tree Residences prides itself on its unrivalled level of service in the real estate management industry and offers many other amazing services and leisure opportunities. Property owners can use the services of a concierge and a professional team around the clock, which will gladly help you in the maintenance and rental of the villa. We will provide year-round care for your home.

The package of furniture is paid separately.

Procedure for registration of the transaction:

Reservation (deposit / deposit) - from 3K $

*The amount is included in the value of the property.

** Deposit is non-refundable

If you are not in Thailand, then the contract and within 15-20 days the courier service will deliver it to you personally. You will get 3 sets to sign and 2 of them to send back. On the basis of the contract, the first payment is made by transfer to the Thai account of the developer. Subsequent payments are made according to the schedule in the contract.

Without installments, 5 payments in equal shares of 20% of the cost of the object:

1st payment upon signing the contract

2nd payment when construction is completed by 25%

3rd payment when the construction is completed by 50%

4th payment when construction is completed by 75%

5th payment when construction is 100% complete

Installment option:

1st payment 20% (net of reservation) - paid within 30 days after signing the contract and making a reservation

3 payments of 10% every 8 months:

2nd payment when performing 25% of construction work (10%)

3rd payment for 50% of construction work (10%)

4th payment for 75% of construction work (10%)

The remaining 50% after completion of construction can be taken in installments for a period of 5 years.

In this case, you can live or rent an apartment from the date of commissioning the house, thereby partially or fully recoup the cost of payment.

** Please note that the payment schedule may vary as the project may be at any stage of construction at the time of your purchase.

Additional payment (one-horse after 100% payment):

Registration of ownership:

Freehold - 6.3 per cent

Leasehold - 1.1 per cent

Installation of water and light meters

Annual payments:

Maintenance of common territories

Major repairs

? Interested in the offer for life or want to learn more about the prospects and opportunities of investing in real estate in Phuket, write us now