  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Phuket City Municipality
  4. Residence SEAVIEW RESIDENCES -REZIDENCIYa S VIDOM NA MORE

Residence SEAVIEW RESIDENCES -REZIDENCIYa S VIDOM NA MORE

Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$2,50M
;
24
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 3925
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/06/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Phuket City Municipality

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Date of construction 2nd quarter 2025

The distance to the sea is the first line of Bangtao.

The projected income is at least 7% per annum.

At the cost of an apartment of $ 2.5M, the annual income will be from $ 175K.

Form of ownership - at your choice Freehold / Leasehold.

Up to 7 years of installment.

At the same time, it will be possible to live or rent an apartment from the moment the facility is put into operation.

Individual terms of payment and installments are discussed additionally.

Our job is to get the best conditions for you at the negotiating table.

Possible remote registration of the transaction

Possible payment with cryptocurrency

Annual rise in the cost of real estate on the island = 3-10% (due to land shortages and construction restrictions)

Inflation in Thailand - less than 1%

A world-class, year-round popular resort, the demand for rent has always exceeded supply.

When buying real estate with a total cost of $ 350K, we help to issue an investor visa for a period of 5 years.

? The Banyan Tree Group, which has received worldwide recognition for its exclusive resorts with unrivalled service and services around the world, offers you a unique opportunity to realize this branded experience in an organic part of your daily life.

Banyan Tree Grand Residences Villas is an exclusive project rooted in the brand’s historic homeland, Phuket Island. They are built on the territory of one of the best hotel complexes in the world Laguna Phuket. Discover a world of comfort, well-being and limitless possibilities.

Exquisite life

Apartments with ocean views are located on Bang Tao beach with fine white sand. In the west they are framed by the Andaman Sea, and in the east by mountains covered with dense jungle. The residences are located on the territory of the world-famous closed resort complex Laguna Phuket, which has won many international awards. An ideal place for those who dream of living just a few steps from the beach and picturesque mountains.

Not far from the residences are a shopping center, Banyan Tree spas, many luxury restaurants and entertainment facilities. Also on the territory of Laguna Phuket is the Laguna Golf Phuket Golf Club with the “Best Golf Course in Thailand” according to the World Golf Awards.

The unique location, spacious layouts and modern design of Seaview Residences apartments make them an ideal place for a secluded holiday, and due to the direct availability of infrastructure, living becomes extremely convenient and pleasant.

A Luxury Life on the Coast

Each Seaview Residences apartment has three spacious bedrooms with ocean views, and different layout options allow you to choose a home that meets the individual preferences of each buyer. All residences have their own terrace and swimming pool with sea views.

Penthouses on the upper floors are designed to emphasize the unique location of the villas: the top floor offers stunning sea views. In addition, the 180-degree panorama of the sunset over the Andaman Sea can be enjoyed directly from the pool or terrace.

Worldwide privileges for owners

Banyan Tree Grand Residences property owners are waiting for a whole world of attractions. Membership in the Sanctuary Club opens up access to a limitless variety of new opportunities and experiences. Members of the Sanctuary Club are entitled to exclusive use of Banyan Tree facilities with discounts and privileges on the Banyan Tree network worldwide.

In addition to free membership in Laguna Golf Phuket, property owners can join the Banyan Tree Private Collection community, which provides access to an ever-expanding portfolio of properties, from Banyan Tree luxury villas in exotic corners of the world to exclusive housing in the most popular regions of the world.

ден Banyan Tree Residences prides itself on its unrivalled level of service in the real estate management industry and offers many other amazing services and leisure opportunities. Property owners can use the services of a concierge and a professional team around the clock, which will gladly help you in the maintenance and rental of the villa. We will provide year-round care for your home.

The package of furniture is paid separately.

Procedure for registration of the transaction:

Reservation (deposit / deposit) - from 3K $

*The amount is included in the value of the property.

** Deposit is non-refundable

If you are not in Thailand, then the contract and within 15-20 days the courier service will deliver it to you personally. You will get 3 sets to sign and 2 of them to send back. On the basis of the contract, the first payment is made by transfer to the Thai account of the developer. Subsequent payments are made according to the schedule in the contract.

Without installments, 5 payments in equal shares of 20% of the cost of the object:

1st payment upon signing the contract

2nd payment when construction is completed by 25%

3rd payment when the construction is completed by 50%

4th payment when construction is completed by 75%

5th payment when construction is 100% complete

Installment option:

1st payment 20% (net of reservation) - paid within 30 days after signing the contract and making a reservation

3 payments of 10% every 8 months:

2nd payment when performing 25% of construction work (10%)

3rd payment for 50% of construction work (10%)

4th payment for 75% of construction work (10%)

The remaining 50% after completion of construction can be taken in installments for a period of 5 years.

In this case, you can live or rent an apartment from the date of commissioning the house, thereby partially or fully recoup the cost of payment.

** Please note that the payment schedule may vary as the project may be at any stage of construction at the time of your purchase.

Additional payment (one-horse after 100% payment):

Registration of ownership:

Freehold - 6.3 per cent

Leasehold - 1.1 per cent

Installation of water and light meters

Annual payments:

Maintenance of common territories

Major repairs

? Interested in the offer for life or want to learn more about the prospects and opportunities of investing in real estate in Phuket, write us now

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 285.0 – 491.0
Price per m², USD 8,554 – 9,887
Apartment price, USD 2,50M – 4,20M

Location on the map

Phuket City Municipality, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex COPACABANA CORAL REEF
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$109,689
Residential complex Nam Talay Condo
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
from
$64,087
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, terraces and sea views, Samui, Thailand
Baan Tai, Thailand
from
$770,926
Residential complex Complex of new single-level villas with swimming pools near the sea, 300 meters from the beach, Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
from
$214,471
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a business hub 900 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$199,867
You are viewing
Residence SEAVIEW RESIDENCES -REZIDENCIYa S VIDOM NA MORE
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$2,50M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools near Bantai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools near Bantai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools near Bantai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools near Bantai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools near Bantai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools near Bantai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools near Bantai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$305,287
Each villa on the plot will have a swimming pool with a terrace, a garden, a sala with a toilet, a parking and a pump room. The internal layout offers 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a living room with a dining room and an open kitchen. Freehold property. Construction begins after signing the contr…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and a water park, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and a water park, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and a water park, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and a water park, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and a water park, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and a water park, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to an international school and a water park, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,88M
A new premium villa complex in the Pasak area, consisting of 37 modern tropical villas. The project features two- and three-storey houses with 3 and 5 bedrooms. Each villa combines modern architecture with natural light and elegant decor, high ceilings and spacious terraces. The project crea…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$131,458
This residential complex is an art space for comfortable living, where every detail is thought out to the smallest detail to create an atmosphere of luxury in the tropics. Embrace a unique living experience inspired by the peaceful charm of an art gallery, where thoughtfully crafted architec…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
How to Buy Property in Thailand in 2026
12.06.2026
How to Buy Property in Thailand in 2026
Thailand Entry Requirements in 2026
20.05.2026
Thailand Entry Requirements in 2026
Thailand Property Taxes and Fees for Foreign Buyers
31.03.2026
Thailand Property Taxes and Fees for Foreign Buyers
Real Estate Rentals in Bangkok: Common Mistakes and How to Avoid Them
19.01.2026
Real Estate Rentals in Bangkok: Common Mistakes and How to Avoid Them
Pattaya Districts: Which is the Best Place to Stay, and Why
06.01.2026
Pattaya Districts: Which is the Best Place to Stay, and Why
Phuket: Why Foreigners Should Pay Close Attention to Thai Property Right Now
11.12.2025
Phuket: Why Foreigners Should Pay Close Attention to Thai Property Right Now
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What’s More Profitable and Convenient
03.12.2025
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What’s More Profitable and Convenient
Phuket Real Estate Market Situation: What Has Changed and the Best Ways to Invest
15.10.2025
Phuket Real Estate Market Situation: What Has Changed and the Best Ways to Invest
Show all publications