  2. Thailand
  3. Kathu
  Residential complex New residential complex The Base Bukit in Kathu area.

Residential complex New residential complex The Base Bukit in Kathu area.

Kathu, Thailand
from
$100,000
9
ID: 27952
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 003139
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Kathu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Plast Property Management Company - over 30 years of experience.

A modern residential complex with condominiums and apartments in the very center of Phuket.

The complex consists of three buildings of 8 floors, a total of 604 apartments, studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments for sale, ranging from 30 m2 to 53 m2.

The residential complex will be located in close proximity to the Central Festival and Floresta Phuket shopping centers, Headstart school and Siriroj International Hospital.

Completion date: completed in 2025.

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pools
  • Gym
  • Coworking
  • Sauna
  • Jacuzzi
  • Yoga studio
  • Parking
  • Charging stations
  • Garden and relaxation area

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Kathu, Thailand

