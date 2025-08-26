Residential complex New residential complex The Base Bukit in Kathu area.

Plast Property Management Company - over 30 years of experience.

A modern residential complex with condominiums and apartments in the very center of Phuket.

The complex consists of three buildings of 8 floors, a total of 604 apartments, studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments for sale, ranging from 30 m2 to 53 m2.

The residential complex will be located in close proximity to the Central Festival and Floresta Phuket shopping centers, Headstart school and Siriroj International Hospital.

Completion date: completed in 2025.

Infrastructure:

Swimming pools

Gym

Coworking

Sauna

Jacuzzi

Yoga studio

Parking

Charging stations

Garden and relaxation area

