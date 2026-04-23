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Penthouses for sale in Tanzania

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2 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Kusini, Tanzania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kusini, Tanzania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 10/10
Premium apartment 80 m from the ocean,Hotel infrastructure 5*reception, restaurants, fitness…
$299,999
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Penthouse 7 rooms in Kiteto, Tanzania
Penthouse 7 rooms
Kiteto, Tanzania
Rooms 7
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
At the moment, the penthouse is rented out for a long time to a Spanish diplomat, with a yie…
$1,59M
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