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Residential properties for sale in Northern Zone, Tanzania

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Manyara Region
3
3 properties total found
2 room apartment in Kiteto, Tanzania
2 room apartment
Kiteto, Tanzania
Rooms 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 1/1
This upscale residential community offers a harmonious blend of refined living within the pr…
$1,22M
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Penthouse 7 rooms in Kiteto, Tanzania
Penthouse 7 rooms
Kiteto, Tanzania
Rooms 7
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
At the moment, the penthouse is rented out for a long time to a Spanish diplomat, with a yie…
$1,59M
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Villa 4 rooms in Kiteto, Tanzania
Villa 4 rooms
Kiteto, Tanzania
Rooms 4
Area 727 m²
Number of floors 4
This luxury residential complex consists of 53 unique villas sitting gently on the side of a…
$6,19M
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Properties features in Northern Zone, Tanzania

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