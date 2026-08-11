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Hotels for sale in Tanzania

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3 properties total found
Hotel 222 m² in Paje, Tanzania
Hotel 222 m²
Paje, Tanzania
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 8
Presale in the first line of the ocean premium.From the studio 40 m2 to the royal penthouse …
$550,000
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Resort Secluded Gardens in Zanzibar, Tanzania
Resort Secluded Gardens
Zanzibar, Tanzania
Zanzibar, Tanzania Boutique, elegant, charming, private hotel is situated on a 5.9 hectare (…
$6,82M
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RESORT FOR SALE (SOUTH BEACH) KIGAMBONI, DAR ES SALAAM in Dar es-Salaam, Tanzania
RESORT FOR SALE (SOUTH BEACH) KIGAMBONI, DAR ES SALAAM
Dar es-Salaam, Tanzania
Rooms 36
Area 80 573 m²
DETAILS Resort For Sale (South Beach) Kigamboni, Dar es Salaam Introducing South Beach…
$7,50M
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