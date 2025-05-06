Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kati, Tanzania

1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kati, Tanzania
3 bedroom apartment
Kati, Tanzania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
Experience the ultimate in comfort and luxury living in this stunning new construction home …
$112,847
