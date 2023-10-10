Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Slovenia

3 properties total found
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Bovec, Slovenia
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Bovec, Slovenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
We are selling a beautiful duplex apartment in the new settlement Biseri Soče in Bovec. T…
€326,097
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Bovec, Slovenia
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Bovec, Slovenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/2
We are selling a beautiful duplex apartment in the new settlement Biseri Soče in Bovec. T…
€331,639
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Bovec, Slovenia
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Bovec, Slovenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
We are selling a beautiful duplex apartment in the new settlement Biseri Soče in Bovec. T…
€286,220

