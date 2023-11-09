Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia

Koper
5
11 properties total found
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Koper, Slovenia
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Koper, Slovenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Charming Stone House in the Heart of Koper with Courtyard and Terrace Exceptional Locatio…
€480,000
Apartment in Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
Area 78 m²
Bright apartment with beautiful views on the coast. Three-bedroom apartment with functional…
€299,999
House in Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
House
Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
Area 186 m²
Unique villa with sea views in Ankara. Villa of classical construction in the Istrian styl…
€1,20M
Apartment in Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
Area 105 m²
Apartment with sea view. Bright and tastefully furnished two-room apartment in a quiet loca…
€410,000
House in Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
House
Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
Area 360 m²
House with wonderful sea views, Coper and the Alps. Luxury house in a quiet location of Cop…
€1,99M
3 room house with basement, with parking in Smarje Monte di Capodistria, Slovenia
3 room house with basement, with parking
Smarje Monte di Capodistria, Slovenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
Number of floors 2
A new, unique and top-quality project of Murva Residences and Villas in charming Slovenian I…
€695,325
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with garage in Smarje Monte di Capodistria, Slovenia
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with garage
Smarje Monte di Capodistria, Slovenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/2
A new, unique and top-quality project of Murva Residences and Villas in charming Slovenian I…
€337,358
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with garage in Smarje Monte di Capodistria, Slovenia
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with garage
Smarje Monte di Capodistria, Slovenia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
A new, unique and top-quality project of Murva Residences and Villas in charming Slovenian I…
€192,354
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with garage in Smarje Monte di Capodistria, Slovenia
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with garage
Smarje Monte di Capodistria, Slovenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
A new, unique and top-quality project of Murva Residences and Villas in charming Slovenian I…
€295,623
House in Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
House
Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
Area 753 m²
New house in the suburb of the port city of Koper. Separate house of 735 m2 and 2086 m2 of …
€1,69M
Townhouse in Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
Townhouse
Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
Area 140 m²
€595,000

Property types in Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria

apartments
houses

Properties features in Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
