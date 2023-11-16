Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Residential
  4. Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano

Residential properties for sale in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia

apartments
5
houses
7
12 properties total found
House in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
House
Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Area 297 m²
House with views of the Adriatic Sea and within walking distance of the beach. The semi-det…
€1,59M
Apartment in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Area 90 m²
Apartment with sea view in the center of Piran Bright and spacious 3-room apartment located…
€295,000
Apartment in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Area 69 m²
Penthouse on the sea coast. 2 bedroom apartment-penthouse in the popular LCD - Rezidenca P…
€490,000
3 room apartment in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
3 room apartment
Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Apartment within walking distance of the Adriatic Sea. 3 bedroom apartment on the ground fl…
€240,000
2 room house with balcony, with garage, with parking in Piran Pirano, Slovenia
2 room house with balcony, with garage, with parking
Piran Pirano, Slovenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
We are selling a beautiful detached house in Strunjan in the immediate vicinity of the sea. …
€390,000
2 room apartment in Lucija, Slovenia
2 room apartment
Lucija, Slovenia
Rooms 65
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling a beautiful 3-room apartment in Lucija in the immediate vicinity of Portorož …
€580,000
House in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
House
Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Area 206 m²
€950,000
House in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
House
Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Area 177 m²
A new residential complex of six houses with beautiful views of the interior of Istria and t…
€649,000
House in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
House
Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Area 203 m²
House with beautiful views of Sečoveljske soline Separate house with an area of 203 m2 with…
€750,000
Apartment in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Area 127 m²
Apartment in a popular LCD on the Adriatic coast. Wonderful, bright and spacious 3-room apa…
€530,000
Townhouse in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Townhouse
Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Area 198 m²
Apartment building and nbsp; 600 meters fro…
€480,000
House with sea view in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
House with sea view
Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Area 173 m²
Part of the house with pool on the first line of the Adriatic Sea.
€950,000

Properties features in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir