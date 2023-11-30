UAE
Realting.com
Saint-Barthélemy
Residential
Residential properties for sale in Saint-Barthélemy
houses
14
Clear all
14 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 6 bedrooms
Saint-Barthélemy
6
6
First line from the ocean! Panoramic views of the ocean! Luxurious terrace, well-tended l…
€16,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms
Saint-Barthélemy
3
3
This three-bedroom villa, ideally located in the Colombier area, will provide its owners wit…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms
Saint-Barthélemy
3
3
What place! One of the best areas of the island of Saint Barth is Lurin. Just minutes from t…
€7,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms
Saint-Barthélemy
3
3
An architectural gem among villas, ultra-modern in design. Infinity pool. Panoramic ocean…
€5,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint-Barthélemy
4
4
Modern and luxurious four bedroom villa located on the hillside in Colombier and is the perf…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms
Saint-Barthélemy
3
2
Cozy two bedroom villa conveniently located in Kamarus, close to beaches, shops and many of …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms
Saint-Barthélemy
3
3
Newly built modern 3 bedroom 3 bathroom villa located on the hillside of Flemings, a short w…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms
Saint-Barthélemy
3
3
Exclusive villa with a pool and a wine cellar, Caribbean Islands, Saint Barthélemy. Incre…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms
Saint-Barthélemy
3
3
This luxury 3 bedroom villa is located in Lurin, close to Gustavia and Saint Jean. The estat…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint-Barthélemy
4
4
This is a unique property - one of a kind. Situated on the rocky slope of Pointe Milo, the h…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 bedrooms
Saint-Barthélemy
6
6
6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, dining area, huge beautiful terrace, heated i…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 7 bedrooms
Saint-Barthélemy
7
7
This is the most luxurious beachside estate on the island of Saint Barthélemy! Lorient ar…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms
Saint-Barthélemy
5
5
Luxury villa in an infinity pool on the island of Saint Barthélemy. Its huge heated infin…
€5,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms
Saint-Barthélemy
3
3
Just imagine how you will wake up to the lapping of the sea waves at your doorstep! First…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
