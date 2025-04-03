Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Slavsk
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Slavsk, Russia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Slavsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Slavsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 2-bedroom apartment Slavske!!!! Two cozy rooms, a small kitchen, in the bathroom th…
$18,906
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes