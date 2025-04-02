Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Bashkortostan
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Bashkortostan, Russia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Starobazanovskiy selsovet, Russia
2 bedroom apartment
Starobazanovskiy selsovet, Russia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Modern apartments in the comfortable complex Naya At District One! Yield from 6.6%! Interest…
$797,753
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bashkortostan, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes