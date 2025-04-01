Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Arzamassky District
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Arzamassky District, Russia

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Chernuhinskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Chernuhinskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 1
For lovers of relaxation away from the city!The capital house of a modern building in the vi…
$37,348
Leave a request
House in Chernuhinskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Chernuhinskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 20 m²
Number of floors 1
For lovers of rest, away from the city! The house is sold, in the village of Menshchikovo. T…
$10,241
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Arzamassky District, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes